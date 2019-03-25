Samsung's 8K television arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Samsung today announced that its latest television sets, including a 8K model, are available now at major consumer electronics stores.

With a screen resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, the Samsung Qled 8K Q900R has four times more pixels than a 4K television set. It is also very bright, with a peak brightness that is over four times that of a standard TV.

To alleviate the lack of 8K video content, the Q900R comes with a built-in chip that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to convert existing content to 8K resolution.

The Q900R is available in four screen sizes (65 inches, 75 inches, 82 inches and 98 inches) with prices starting at $10,999 for the 65-inch model. All the models are available now, except for the 98-inch version ($99,999), which goes on sale by end April.

"The introduction of our Qled 8K TV with 8K AI upscaling is an integral component as we look towards the future of displays," said Mr Steven Koh, Samsung Singapore's director for the consumer electronics business.

In addition, Samsung also launched four new Qled television series - Q60R, Q75R, Q80R and Q90R - to meet consumers' needs across a range of screen sizes and budgets. Prices start at $2,399 for the 49-inch Q60R and go up to $13,999 for the 82-inch Q90R.

New on these television sets is Samsung's Bixby voice assistant. Users can issue voice commands to control their TVs, as well as ask general queries such as the weather.

All the new Qled models come with a processor that uses AI to upscale content, though this chip only upscales to 4K resolution. The higher-end Q80R and Q90R also offer improved viewing angles with reduced glare compared to previous Samsung televisions.

Except for the Q60R, all the other Qled models come with an array of backlit LEDs that automatically adjust the brightness levels to produce deep blacks.

These television sets are optimised for gaming, with support for variable refresh rate technology. It reduces tearing and stuttering by synchronising the frame rates of the game with the television's refresh rate.

Users can also turn on a feature to improve the visibility of dark scenes in a game.