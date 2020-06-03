Samsung Jet 75 Premium cordless stick vacuum mops well

You are probably noticing that your floor is getting dirtier quicker during the circuit breaker period. It might be because the windows are open all day. Or perhaps you are pulling your hair out more over work at home.

The new Samsung Jet 75 Premium cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which comes with 200W of suction power, could be what you need.

Design-wise, the Jet 75 is as sleek as such appliances go. Think futuristic rifle, complete with a "magazine" - its detachable battery - that slots into the base of its handle.

Above the handle are a power button, a plus button and a minus button - all easily accessible with the thumb. The plus and minus buttons let you toggle through three power levels - Min, Mid and Max. The power levels are shown on a small display above the power button.

Included are many attachments including a soft action brush (for general floor types), a mini motorised tool (for carpets and beds), a spinning sweeper (for mopping), an extension crevice tool (for hard-to-reach narrow areas) and a combination tool (for tabletop and general surfaces).

However, you will probably use the soft action brush, mini motorised tool and spinning sweeper attachment most of the time.

Vacuuming my living room at Mid power level and with the general-purpose soft action brush, I was able to remove most of the dirt. But the vacuuming was certainly not as thorough as with my industrial-grade corded vacuum cleaner.

But the best part of the Samsung Jet 75 is its spinning sweeper attachment, which hastwo circular wet pad holders for mopping. Many cordless vacuum cleaners lack such a mopping feature. Two types of wet pads - single-use and multi-use - can be installed.

The single-use pads are like those Magiclean thick wet tissues, except they are round, while the multi-use pads have a conventional mop-like head for repeated use. One pair of multi-use pads and five pairs of single-use wet pads are included. Ten pairs of single-use wet pads cost$14.

The Jet 75 automatically recognises the spinning sweeper when it is attached, with the display showing "wet". I was able to mop my house in 15 minutes using two pairs of single-use pads. While it takes me around the same time using a conventional mop, it was much easier with the Jet, as I merely have to guide it around the house.

Perhaps the Jet 75's biggest downer is its battery life. While rated at an hour, this applies only for use at the lowest power level and with a non-motorised attachment.

During my tests, it lasted just 22 minutes at Mid power and with the soft action brush. I could not finish vacuuming my 90 sq m flat in that time.

FOR

• Sleek design • Comes with many attachments • Mopping attachment is great • Detachable battery

AGAINST • Short battery life • Battery takes a long time to charge

SPECS PRICE: $869 WEIGHT: 1.66kg (main body)

RATING FEATURES: 4.5/5 DESIGN: 4.5/5 PERFORMANCE: 3.5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 3/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3.5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Thankfully, the battery is detachable. Thus, you can insert another battery to continue cleaning while you leave the flat battery to charge.

Unfortunately, you have to buy an extra battery ($199) to do so, as the package only comes with one.

The battery takes a long 210 minutes to be charged fully. So if you are in the middle of your cleaning, you will no doubt be frustrated without an extra battery.