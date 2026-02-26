Samsung Galaxy S26 line-up launches with new privacy screen; prices start at $1,438

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Samsung’s new series of Galaxy S26 smartphones has opened for pre-orders on Feb 26, boasting new features such as a privacy display and an AI tool that can help users with scheduling events.

Storage space for the trio of devices – including the base S26 model, S26+ and S26 Ultra – range from 256GB to 1TB, with a starting price of $1,438.

The previous series offered a wider range of storage options to choose. The 128GB Galaxy S25 model launched in February 2025 was priced at US$799 (S$1,000), though this model was not available to customers in Singapore.

Among the latest offerings in the new line-up is the built-in privacy display on the S26 Ultra, which limits what those around the user can see.

Unlike traditional stick-on privacy films, this display preserves viewing quality when off, and limits screen visibility from side angles when activated, said Samsung in a statement on Feb 26 .

It added: “Users can customise when it turns on – such as when entering PINs and passwords or opening selected apps – and adjust privacy levels depending on the situation.”

Users will also receive automated suggestions with Now Nudge, a new feature found in the S26 series.

The AI tool works by analysing chat messages in Samsung Messages and WhatsApp, and is powered by Galaxy AI – a suite of AI features that were developed by Samsung.

“When receiving a message about a meeting, Galaxy S26 can recognise related calendar entries and check for conflicts,” said Samsung.

“If a friend asks for photos from a recent trip, Galaxy S26 automatically suggests photos from the Gallery, removing the need to search through albums or switch between apps.”

A call screening feature, which is also powered by Galaxy AI, can pick up calls on behalf from unknown numbers, speaking on behalf of users to check for the caller’s identity and intent for calling. This feature can be activated in the phone’s settings.

While the conversation is ongoing, a transcript will show up on screen, which will allow the users to decide if they want to pick up the call.

A similar anti-scam call screening feature was also introduced for Apple users, with the latest iOS 26 update.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series can be made online, in Samsung stores, at local telco operator shops, and at selected consumer electronic stores.