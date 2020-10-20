Samsung Galaxy Note20 series: Productivity and play in the palm of your hands

With the Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung shows the world again why it reigns as one of the global leaders in smartphone technology.

The innovative Galaxy Note20 series is designed to help people maximise their time and increase productivity, which frees up more time for play — making it the perfect partner in the new normal, where remote work has become essential.

The series includes the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 5G and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

1. Galaxy’s most powerful S Pen



The technology of the upgraded S Pen offers a smoother writing experience, each stroke more precise and natural than with previous versions of the pen. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



Whether you are scrolling through the web, writing notes or doodling designs, the upgraded S Pen in the Galaxy Note20 series is a versatile tool for everyday use.

The radically improved low latency1 coupled with Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G’s 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display2 makes writing with the S Pen smoother, and each stroke more precise and natural than before. It also has a Bluetooth® feature that turns it into a wireless remote3 for your phone.

2. Imagine having a PC in your pocket



Enjoy the freedom to create, upload, download and organise your files on the go with the Galaxy Note20 series. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



Wherever you are, you can rely on the Galaxy Note20 series for telecommuting or working while on the move.

Create, upload and download documents on the go with the phone’s Microsoft Office integration, or take notes with the S Pen and easily export them to Microsoft Word or PowerPoint. With a tap of the handy S Pen, you can transform your notations into text4. The Auto Straighten feature will also help realign your handwriting to keep your notes tidy and organised.

If you need to cross-check your meeting minutes, the Audio Bookmark feature allows you to record the audio and syncs with your notes for easy reference. With the Link to Windows feature5, you can also wirelessly connect your device (Galaxy Note20 series) to your PC with just a tap. Browse your favourite phone apps, answer calls and notifications, manage your gallery and more from your PC easily.

3. Get more done in a day with Hyperfast 5G6 and Wi-Fi Optimiser®



The 5G-capable Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note20 5G will ensure that you're well ahead of the game in both work and play. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



Get ahead of the game with the 5G-capable Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note20 5G6.

Experience hyperfast data speeds for clearer, smoother video or web calls on the go, or when streaming videos or downloading content. The Wi-Fi® Optimiser keeps latency low to prevent lags during gaming and video streaming, even in a crowded area. The 120Hz display2 also makes scrolling silky smooth and touch interactions incredibly responsive, so that you'll never miss a game-changing move. With increased reliance on video conferencing amid the new normal, HD video calls, reduced latency and a stable connection should be the new basics anyway.

4. Greater comfort for your hands and eyes



Get a wide canvas for work and a massive HD display for play with the 6.7-inch display on the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 5G, or the 6.9-inch display on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



The Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G fit comfortably in the palm of your hands. Opt for the 6.7-inch display7 on the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 5G, or the 6.9-inch display7 on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

Either size gives you a wide canvas for work and a massive HD display for play — with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G boosting a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, which is the most vivid and brightest display in a smartphone for true-to-life colour even under bright sunlight. The 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate also intelligently detects your screen activities, and automatically adjusts it's refresh rate to present optimal viewing and help save on battery life.

5. Everything you need to shoot and edit like a pro



Produce pro-level photos and videos with the Galaxy Note20 series. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



It doesn’t matter whether you are an amateur or a professional. With its pro-grade multi-camera and in-phone editor, the Galaxy Note20 series is the best tool any photographer, videographer or video editor can have.

Produce crisp and clear photos with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G’s 108MP wide-angle camera. Its 5x optical zoom and 50x space zoom8 also bring you closer to the moment.

Filming videos is easy too with 8K video recording at 24fps, capturing every moment in the highest resolution on a smartphone. The Galaxy Note20 series has a new pro video mode, allowing you to choose your ISO, shutter speed, manual focus and other filming options.

6. Battery life that lasts

Get through your day, worry-free with a phone equipped with an intelligent battery (4,500mAh for Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and 4,300 mAh for Galaxy Note20 5G)9.

Ever been in a situation when you need a quick charge while on the move? The 25W Super Fast Charger, which is included with the phones, charges the devices more than 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes10. Fuel up quick for everything that the phone has to offer for work and play.

7. Protect your data with Samsung Knox

We use our phone for almost everything from mobile banking, making online purchases, navigating to a place, storing personal information and more.

As the reliance on smartphones increases, it is essential to protect your privacy and mobile data. Which is why it is reassuring that the Galaxy Note20 series comes with built-in Samsung Knox, a defence-grade security platform that is trusted by government agencies worldwide.

Samsung Knox safeguards information from theft and unauthorised access on multiple levels, such as through its Secure Folder feature — an encrypted compartment to store confidential files and apps that can only be opened by a passcode you set, even when the phone is unlocked. Instead of entering your login information, biometric authentication via Samsung Pass allows you to access websites or apps more securely. The Galaxy Note20 series is also preloaded with McAfee Virus Scan, safeguarding the device against malware so that you can use the smartphone to navigate your life with a peace of mind.

8. As beautiful as it is powerful



Match your Samsung Galaxy devices in the new signature colour: Mystic Bronze. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



The Galaxy Note20 series comes in Samsung Galaxy’s new signature colour: Mystic Bronze, complete with a beautiful matte finish, and the S Pen in a metallic tone to give it a stylish contrast. Stay connected in style by pairing the Galaxy Note20 series with other devices such as the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3 or Galaxy Tab S7, which also come in the same beautiful colour.

The Galaxy Note20 series is also available in Mystic Green and Mystic Gray (for the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 5G) or Mystic White and Mystic Black (for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G).

Colour availability varies by country and carrier. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

