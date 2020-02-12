Samsung doubles down on foldable devices, unveils Z Flip and S20 series

SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung unveiled its second foldable smartphone on Tuesday (Feb 11), marking a doubling down on foldable devices which analysts said could fuel the next smartphone revolution.

The newly-launched Z Flip's foldable clamshell design is a departure from Samsung's first foldable phone the Galaxy Fold, launched last September after months of postponement due to initial screen problems.

At its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco's Palace of the Fine Arts, the South Korean tech giant also announced three new models to its Galaxy series - the S20, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra - each improving on their S10 predecessors in three key areas: display, cameras and being 5G-ready.

"We were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold (and) the Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category," said Dr T.M. Roh, president and head of Samsung's mobile communication business.

"With Galaxy Z Flip's unique foldable design and user experience, we're redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do."

The 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 phones are next-generation devices that will transform people's lives the same way 5G is doing in general, he added.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the first foldable phone to introduce an ultra-thin glass screen that bends in half. The new design promises to fix most of the problems with the early review units of last year's Galaxy Fold over a plastic screen that trapped dust and a protective layer that could be peeled off accidentally.

"The Z Flip is completely different from the conventional flip phone... and is a revolutionary trend that will (shape) the mobile market in 2020 together with 5G," said Ms Lim Su-jeong, an analyst from market researcher Counterpoint.

IDC devices research vice-president Bryan Ma noted that the Z Flip is unlike the flip phones from two decades ago given the "immense complexities" of folding an entire panel of pixels in half.

"The nice thing about the Z Flip is that phone apps for it have already been developed, whereas the Fold struggled with phone apps that had to (fit) the tablet-like screen when unfolded," he added.

With its foldable clamshell design, Samsung's Z Flip is following in the footsteps of Motorola's Razr, released on Feb 6. But the Razr has since met with mixed reviews around the world, with complaints centering around its premium price for middling performance and durability.

A test by tech review site CNET found that the hinge became stiff and resistant to bending after 27,000 folds, well short of the 120,000 folds for the Galaxy Fold in a similar test.

Samsung said the Z Flip is capable of withstanding 200,000 folds and will come in three colours: purple, black and gold.

The Z Flip costs US$1,380 (S$1,913), and will be available in select markets around the world from Feb 14.

The Z Flip is also smaller, lighter and cheaper than the Fold, which could attract people interested in foldable phones but who prefer portability and convenience, said Counterpoint's Ms Lim.

IDC's Mr Ma agreed, adding that the Z Flip could also appeal to a fashion-conscious audience with a premium edition with a design inspired by menswear brand Thom Browne set to be released.

"And of course there will be early adopters who will get it for the sake of having the latest and greatest thing," he said.