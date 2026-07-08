As AI moves into mission-critical work, Samsung brings together secure Galaxy devices, Knox controls and partner solutions to help organisations turn AI governance into practice

At Milipol TechX 2026, Samsung and the HTX presented a joint proof of concept to demonstrate how artificial intelligence could better support front-line officers.

When responding to emergencies, Singapore’s public safety officers may one day be able to record eyewitness accounts, photos and other key details more quickly and securely on a Samsung device.

That is the promise behind RapidCase, a proof of concept by Samsung and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency). HTX has developed an AI-powered incident reporting tool that is built into Samsung devices.

It is designed to help officers capture eyewitness statements and photo evidence before generating a draft incident report in under 90 minutes – a process that can currently take up to four hours.

RapidCase was showcased at MTX (Milipol TechX Summit) 2026, a public safety summit organised by HTX and its partners. The event is focused on how science and technology can strengthen mission-critical front-line operations in Singapore and the wider region.

It is also one of the early outcomes of a memorandum of understanding between Samsung and HTX to co-create next-generation front-line technologies, combining AI with secure mobile devices that can be deployed in demanding operational environments.

While RapidCase was developed to improve reporting efficiency for public safety teams, it points to a larger question now confronting many organisations: As AI moves from back-office experiments into front-line and data-sensitive work, how can enterprises make it useful without losing control of the information, devices and systems it depends on?

For Samsung, that challenge goes beyond the device in the hands of a front-line officer. Its enterprise proposition lies in bringing hardware, security controls, software and a wide ecosystem of partners together, so that new AI-enabled tools can be deployed with confidence in the real world.

That is where AI governance moves from principle to practice.

For Timothy Tan, director and head of integrated B2B at Samsung Electronics Singapore, responsible adoption depends not only on setting policies or rules for AI, but on having the devices, controls and safeguards that ensure those rules hold up in day-to-day operations.

“As organisations connect more devices – from cameras and sensors to phones and terminals – every link in that chain becomes a potential vulnerability,” he says.

“A shared framework of accountability and security, supported by an innovative and trusted ecosystem, can make organisational-wide AI adoption safer.”

That trusted ecosystem starts with the device, the so-called endpoint where sensitive information is often first captured, accessed or acted on. For many organisations, phones and tablets are no longer just communication tools.

They are where front-line workers, field teams and employees process sensitive information, access business systems and make decisions on the move.

Through Samsung Knox, Samsung can offer enterprises a more controlled way to safeguard data from the hardware level and manage endpoints across a fleet, and works with specialist partners (see sidebar on Samsung’s partner ecosystem) to deploy new tools securely.

How Samsung Knox creates the foundation for AI governance

Samsung Knox, the security and management platform, is built into Samsung Galaxy devices from the chip up.

It has been vetted and accredited by more government agencies, including the US Department of Defense, and third-party certifications worldwide than any other device, platform or operating system, a track record that matters for organisations operating in highly regulated or mission-critical environments.

Samsung Knox helps create a tamper-resistant environment where sensitive data can be encrypted, isolated and protected from unauthorised access. It also continuously checks for signs that a device has been compromised, helping organisations protect information such as passwords, sensitive data, credentials and biometric data.

To date, Samsung says Knox has secured more than two billion devices and supported over 35,000 businesses worldwide, giving enterprises a security foundation that has been tested across large-scale deployments.

That matters when AI is used in work that involves confidential information or mission-critical services. If a front-line officer records a statement, a healthcare worker accesses patient information or a field team captures operational data, organisations need to know where that information is processed, how it is protected and who has access to it.

PHOTO: SAMSUNG

These questions become more pressing as AI becomes part of everyday business tools. Galaxy AI, available on supported Samsung devices, brings AI-assisted features for communication, search, transcription, note-taking and translation into the phones, tablets and wearables employees already use.

For enterprises, the issue is not only productivity, but how these features are governed when work data is involved.

Uncompromised rugged performance

With IP68 and MIL-STD-810H standards, Samsung’s defence-grade Rugged devices are built to remain reliable in the field despite water, dust, drops and knocks. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Yet the strongest software controls can only go as far as the hardware that carries them.

Engineered for the toughest physical world environments, Samsung’s Rugged devices – which are approved for US military use – give public safety officers, field teams and industrial workers durable tools that can capture information, access systems and stay connected while being managed and secured by Samsung Knox.

With growing adoption of AI tools, more sensitive business information is being processed by those tools. Samsung’s approach is to let that information, where possible, be handled directly on the device instead of in the cloud.

This helps keep the data encrypted, closer to the user and less exposed to risks that may arise when information travels to or is stored on external cloud systems.

That protection becomes even stronger when Samsung’s devices and security controls are paired with applications built around the way organisations actually work. Through its partner network, Samsung Galaxy devices and Knox security can support solutions designed for public safety, defence, healthcare and other high-stakes operations.

For these sectors, trust is not built by adding more tools, but by governing them consistently across devices, users and workflows.

“Security is not an afterthought at Samsung. For regulated industries where data privacy is paramount, it is always the first consideration,” says Tan.

“Yet many organisations today juggle multiple disjointed security tools, which makes controls harder to enforce consistently and creates serious operational and governance risks.”

Samsung’s answer to fragmented disconnected security tools lies in giving enterprises one place to manage device security, policies and controls. Through its Samsung Knox platform, IT teams can enrol devices, apply policies, manage software updates, monitor device health and set controls around how supported AI features process data across the fleet.

From phones and wearables to the Galaxy XR (pictured left), Samsung’s devices pair robust hardware with software security to deliver trusted solutions for real-world business needs. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

RapidCase shows what that can look like in practice. Developed through close collaboration between Samsung and HTX, the proof of concept uses AI inside a secured device environment, rather than treating it as a standalone tool.

The real promise of AI is not speed alone, but the ability to work faster with security, accountability and control built in from the start.

“This is how we design hardware and software to be secure from the outset, laying the foundation of a trusted ecosystem for the age of AI,” says Tan.

A new generation of secure enterprise AI tools Viasat’s Mobile Dynamic Defense gives teams deeper control over device hardware, including in environments where connectivity may be limited. PHOTO: SAMSUNG Across industries, Samsung’s partner ecosystem is developing specialised tools that pair AI and secure devices with real-world industry needs. The use cases include: Device control at scale: Viasat’s Mobile Dynamic Defense builds on Samsung Knox’s Hardware Device Manager (HDM), a Samsung-exclusive security layer that goes beyond standard device management by giving organisations control over connected hardware, even if the operating system is compromised or the device is reset. It can also apply security policies across large fleets, including when devices are in no-connectivity environments.

Smarter evidence capture: Versaterm Visual Labs’ body-worn solution, uses Galaxy devices to help public safety officers record witness accounts, upload footage once reconnected and search, tag or annotate evidence with metadata. It is currently available in the US.

Well-being in the field: Fortifyedge.ai is collaborating with HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) and Samsung to develop an AI-powered proof of concept that runs directly on the Samsung Galaxy Watch using on-device AI. By continuously monitoring physiological indicators such as heart rate, stress levels and skin temperature, the solution provides real-time insights into the well-being of front-line Home Team officers during training and operations. These insights are transmitted to a centralised dashboard, enabling commanders or instructors to detect signs of physiological strain early, and provide timely support to enhance officer safety, resilience and human performance.

Virtual command centres: HeadwallVR has built a mobile command centre solution on Galaxy XR, with live feeds and interactive 3D maps that help operations teams manage field activity on the go and in real time. It can also be used as a digital twin – a virtual model of real assets or systems – so teams can monitor performance and test changes before acting.

Find out how Samsung can help you build a secure digital environment for your business.