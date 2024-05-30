Singapore to expand data centre capacity by at least one-third, pushes for green energy use

SINGAPORE - Singapore aims to expand its data centre capacity by more than one-third to satisfy rising computing needs as more businesses digitalise and more artificial intelligence (AI) services are rolled out.

At the same time, data centre operators are keen to seize this opportunity will have to go green.

At least 300 megawatts (MW) of data centre capacity will be added in the next few years, with another 200 MW allocated only for operators who use green energy options.

The potential 500-and-more megawatts will add to the existing 1.4 gigawatts of computing capacity in more than 70 data centres on the island, which host the digital lives of internet users here and around the world.

Announcing the details of Singapore’s new Green Data Centre Roadmap launched on May 30, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that greening data centres is crucial in a digital and carbon-constrained world.

DPM Heng acknowledged that the growth of data centre activity is at odds with Singapore’s environmental goals due to huge amounts of energy required to cool data centres.

The tech industry is estimated to be responsible for up to 4 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and this figure is sure to grow rapidly as the rising use of data storage and processing, and generative AI applications that are steamrolling towards an estimated $1.35 trillion valuation by 2032.

Thus, balancing Singapore’s digital economy, which contributes to almost a fifth of its gross domestic product, with its Net Zero target by 2050 a “critical issue”, said DPM Heng at the Asia Tech x Summit conference on May 30 at the Capella.

Elaborating on the plans, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said during the conference that the authorities will offer grants and award the licence to expand data centre capacity to operators that use green energy and meet stringent standards outlined in the roadmap.