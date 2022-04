SINGAPORE - With the Covid-19 situation here stabilised, cat owners who have to return to the office may not have the time to clean the litter boxes as frequently as they did when working from home. Self-cleaning litter boxes promise to take care of this chore - or at least make it easier.

The Straits Times tries out three litter boxes - the PeeWee EcoGranda ($134.20), the Omega Paw Roll 'N Clean Self-cleaning Litter Box ($78) and the Petree Automatic Cat Litter Box Gen 2 ($559).