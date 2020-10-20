Smartwatches: How they stack up

The Straits Times checks out six smartwatches - three priced above $400 and three below $400.

Above $400

Apple Watch Series 6

From $599

The latest offering in the Apple watch series looks like its predecessors and you can use your current Apple Watch bands with it.

The new watch does have several upgrades, including a faster S6 chip, an always-on altimeter and a brighter display for easier viewing in sunny conditions. It can also now measure the oxygen level in your blood, also known as SpO2.

With watchOS 7, the Series 6 (available on Lazada) can now track sleep but unlike its competitors, it does not do so automatically. You have to set the sleep and wake time. Also, it records only your sleeping hours - with no breakdown of light and deep sleep.

But in terms of step tracking, the Series 6 does a superb job. The readings are very close to those of my personal calibrated Apple Watch Series 4, with a mere difference of 50 steps. On my usual 5km jogging route, the GPS-tracked runs by the Series 6 are only around 10m to 20m off.

A big downer is the battery life. The battery level drops to 50 per cent by the end of a day, so you probably should charge the watch before you go to bed.

It is still the best smartwatch for intuitive interface and capable fitness features. Unfortunately, it is also the only smartwatch available here that does not support Android phones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

From $648

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 (available on Lazada, Amazon and Shopee) retains the gorgeous looks of its predecessor along with the series' unique rotating bezel.

This bezel lets you navigate the smartwatch's interface without blocking the display. And by turning it, you can easily scroll through the watch's Tizen operating system.

When connected to an Android phone, notifications appear as tiles that you can tap on.

The watch can measure SpO2. But its electrocardiogram measurement - found in the Apple Watch Series 6 - is not available here yet, as it is pending approval by the authorities.

Unlike the Apple watch, this device automatically tracks sleep and sleep quality.

Step tracking is really accurate. The watch registers only 1.5 per cent more steps than my Apple Watch Series 4. On my jogging route, the GPS tracks only 50m more than the actual distance.

The watch has around 30 per cent power left at the end of two days.

Fitbit Sense

$488

Fitibit's new flagship smartwatch looks no different from the previous one, the Versa 2. But it now comes with a stainless steel, instead of aluminium frame.

The Sense (available on Lazada, Amazon and Shopee) features built-in GPS, can estimate your SpO2 levels and is the first smartwatch to have an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, which tracks the body's response to stress.

To take a EDA reading, place your palm over the entire screen - touching all four sides of the device - for two minutes. This reading will combine with your heart rate, heart rate variability and sleep patterns to give you a stress score (lower means more stress).

I find Sense's sleep monitoring to be spot-on. It accurately pinpoints my sleeping and waking times, and shows the different sleep stages - rapid eye movement (REM), light and deep sleep.

The step-tracking function measures up to 6 per cent difference from my Apple Watch Series 4. But the distance it records is only around 60m shorter than my 5km route.

Rated to last six days on a full charge, the watch has 20 per cent battery life left by the end of five days.

Below $400

Amazfit T-Rex

$219

The rugged Amazfit T-Rex (available on Lazada, Amazon and Shopee) resembles a Casio G-Shock. While it looks bulky and can stand some punishment, it is relative lightweight at 58g (with strap). The display is big and bright, comfortable to see under bright sunlight.

The watch, runs on its own operating system, has an interface that is less intuitive than those of its competitors reviewed here. It also does not support SpO2 measurements.

In terms of step-tracking, readings are about 4 per cent off from those of my Apple Watch Series 4. For GPS-tracked runs, its readings for my usual 5km route are up to 250m off.

Reviews of its sleep tracking are mixed. My sleeping and waking times are accurately recorded. While the watch shows the duration of my different sleep stages, I find the awake timings to be too long - sometimes 30 minutes - when I do not even remember waking to go to the toilet.

The best part about the T-Rex is its long battery life. It lasts 20 days on a full charge with three 5km GPS-tracked runs.

Garmin Venu Sq

$379

This is an affordable smartwatch with great fitness tracking capabilities. It comes with an optical heart rate sensor with SpO2 tracking, built-in GPS workout tracking and stress tracking.

Design-wise, the Venu Sq (available on Lazada, Amazon and Shopee) looks like a "mini" Apple Watch without a rotating crown but two buttons on its right. But it is lightweight and comfortable to wear.

But it does not offer much as a smartwatch. For instance, you cannot tap on notifications to expand to view. Also, there are very few watch face options.

But the Venu Sq is pretty accurate for fitness tracking. For step-tracking, its readings are only 80 steps off my Apple Watch Series 4. For GPS-tracked runs, its readings are only around 120m shorter than my route.

Sleep tracking is disappointing, though. It is unable to pinpoint the time I sleep and wake accurately. Sometimes, it does not automatically track sleep at all.

However, its battery life is better than many of its competitors', dropping to only 30 per cent at the end of three days.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

$398

Launched just this month, this smartwatch is a premium version of the fitness-centric Huawei Watch GT 2e ($218) released in May.

The GT 2 Pro (available on Lazada, Amazon and Shopee) come with a sapphire glass display with a titanium frame and ceramic back. It exudes the same premium feel as the Apple Watch Series 6, but at a much more wallet-friendly price. It even comes with a SpO2 sensor as well.

It runs on Huawei's LiteOS operating system, which is intuitive and almost as refined as Apple watchOS 7.

Its step-tracking readings vary by only around 3 per cent from those recorded by my Apple Watch Series 4. On the GPS-tracked runs, the distance readings are off by only 100m.

But it is in sleep tracking that the GT 2 Pro really shines. It knows the exact time I go to bed and wake, even the time I get up to use the toilet.

The app shows sleep cycle graphs that break sleep patterns into deep, light and REM sleep, which provide insights into sleep quality.

Battery life is excellent, with half the juice left after a week of usage.