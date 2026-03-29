Research flight set young Singaporean graduate on path to working at NASA

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Dr Melissa Yang Martin and fellow researcher Isobel Simpson on the NASA DC-8 for their first field research mission in 2006.

SINGAPORE – When Dr Melissa Yang Martin first stepped into a remodelled aircraft designed for scientific missions in 2006, she felt as if she had been transported into a science-fiction film.

“It reminded me of stepping onto the Starship Enterprise with the cables, computer screens, blinking lights and researchers stationed at their instruments, each one monitoring something different,” said the Singaporean, referring to the fictional starship made famous in the Star Trek franchise.

That moment, which happened when she was just 25 years old, would eventually set her apart as one of the few Singaporeans to work at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), one of the world’s leading space agencies, in a field dominated by major powers such as the US and China.

Singapore’s own space industry is still in a nascent stage. It now comprises about 70 companies and 2,000 professionals, with momentum building ahead of the launch of a National Space Agency on April 1.

Dr Yang Martin’s unexpected entry into the field began far from home, on board a research flight on an aircraft unlike anything she had seen before.

Then a graduate student in atmospheric chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, she had been on track for pre-medicine or veterinary science. But an opportunity came when her PhD adviser, Dr Donald Blake, who was funded by NASA to participate in airborne field campaigns that measured gases in the atmosphere, got her involved as part of his team.

Before she knew it, she found herself part of a NASA-led field mission called Intercontinental Chemical Transport Experiment – Phase B, where the goal was to study how pollution travels from Asia across the Pacific, and how it affects air quality in North America.

Dr Yang Martin recalled the aircraft she stepped into in 2006. Once a commercial Douglas DC-8 jetliner, it had been modified by NASA in the 1980s into a flying laboratory for studying Earth’s surface and atmosphere.

Instead of passengers, the cabin was packed with instrument racks. Metal plates lined the windows, fitted with probes, while openings in the top and bottom of the aircraft allowed sensors to peer down at Earth or up into the stratosphere.

As scientists tracked real-time streams of gases – including ozone, nitrogen dioxide and hydrocarbons – Dr Yang Martin watched a picture of the atmosphere take shape, one impossible to capture from the ground.

“The team is in constant discussion about what we’re seeing and whether we need to adjust the flight path to chase an evolving feature or capture a phenomenon unfolding around us.

“It’s a dynamic, fast-paced and incredibly stimulating environment,” she said.

The mission changed the trajectory of her career.

“Being part of that mission helped me see that the work I was doing at NASA resonated with me on a deeper level. I felt connected to something that could benefit people everywhere and for generations to come. The data we collected would be preserved indefinitely and used to advance our understanding of the planet,” said Dr Yang Martin.

Today, the 45-year-old has been working with NASA for the past 15 years. Her experience as a graduate student supporting NASA field missions opened the door for her to continue with the space agency as a researcher.

Between 2006 and 2023, Dr Yang Martin continued to participate in airborne missions to study gases in the atmosphere. She had been involved in at least 10 field campaigns, flying over countries like Argentina, Costa Rica and Greenland, with each campaign requiring multiple trips ranging from one week to two months.

Dr Melissa Yang Martin with NASA scientist Glen Sachse aboard NASA’s DC-8 in 2009, when Dr Sachse was guiding her in the use of an instrument for measuring carbon monoxide. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MELISSA YANG MARTIN

Since 2024, she has been based at NASA headquarters in Washington , where she works as a programme manager responsible for acquiring commercial satellite data for the space agency.

NASA uses the data to complement its satellite missions, improving how it monitors Earth and supports applications such as disaster response and environmental management.

“My work ensures that NASA scientists have access to the best possible data – both government and commercial – to monitor our atmosphere, land and oceans, and to support research, applications and decision-making that benefit society,” said Dr Yang Martin.

Dr Melissa Yang Martin integrating a scientific instrument used to measure water vapour on a NASA B200 aircraft in 2011. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MELISSA YANG MARTIN

Now married with two children, Dr Yang Martin said she never thought she would end up working in the space sector, but her passion in science led her there.

Her first love was chemistry, even as a young pupil at Methodist Girls’ School.

While she struggled academically during her first year at Anglo-Chinese Junior College and had to repeat the year, she continued to excel in the subject.

“I gravitated towards the lab. Doing experiments felt like a creative process – it was how I understood the world,” said Dr Yang Martin.

At 19, after junior college, Dr Yang Martin moved to the United States to pursue chemistry.

She attended Drew University in New Jersey and read chemistry for four years before doing her PhD at the University of California, Irvine, where she had that fateful opportunity to join NASA-led airborne research missions.

Dr Melissa Yang Martin giving a welcome talk to the 2018 NASA Student Airborne Research Program class at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MELISSA YANG MARTIN

To Singaporeans who think a career in the space industry is out of reach, Dr Yang Martin said: “You don’t have to start in space to end up in space – many of us came from chemistry, physics, computer science, policy or entirely different fields.”

She added: “My own path is proof that as long as you follow your passion, work hard and stay connected to the community, opportunities will come.”

She also pointed out that space missions are diverse and rely on many different types of expertise beyond that of scientists and engineers.

“Missions also depend on programme and project managers, data analysts, communicators, policy experts, software developers, resource and budget managers, acquisition specialists and people skilled in operations, logistics, education and outreach. Every role is essential to mission success,” she explained.

She said that those interested in entering the global space sector should follow developments in Earth observation, satellite technology and commercial space ventures.

They should also attend related workshops or talks, participate in internships if available, and connect with universities and agencies working in space research, she said.

Skills that can open doors in a global space arena include data science, remote sensing, engineering, atmospheric science, computer science, project management and analytical research skills, she added.

“The most important thing is to follow what excites you. Passion, persistence and a willingness to explore opportunities can take you farther than you imagine – sometimes even all the way to NASA,” said Dr Yang Martin.