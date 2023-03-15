Reddit down for more than 3 hours, affecting more than 60k users

SINGAPORE - Popular social media platform Reddit was down for more than three hours on Wednesday, with more than 60,000 users reporting that they could not access both the desktop and mobile versions of the site.
Reddit posted a message on its site at 12.18pm Pacific time (3.18am Singapore time Wednesday) that it was offline and was working to identify the issue.
Two hours later, it posted a message on its Twitter account, saying that it had identified a fix which may take some time to implement.
Reddit’s Twitter account is making light of the situation though.
“In the meantime ready your bananas (or eat them!),” it said.
“Enjoy the productivity,” it added. “We’ll be up and running again soon.”
In its latest update posted at 7.18am Singapore time, Reddit said it had implemented a fix and is slowly allowing things to ramp back up.
“We’re not yet out of the woods. How do you draw a banana? Asking for a friend,” it added.
Last month, Reddit was hit by a phishing attack that saw hackers gain access to internal documents and code, but no user data was compromised.
The exposed data included the “limited” contact information of hundreds of “company contacts” and Reddit employees, as well as some advertiser information, said a Reddit spokesman in a thread posted on the platform’s official subreddit on Feb 10.