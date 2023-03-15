Reddit down for more than 3 hours, affecting more than 60k users

SINGAPORE - Popular social media platform Reddit was down for more than three hours on Wednesday, with more than 60,000 users reporting that they could not access both the desktop and mobile versions of the site.

Reddit posted a message on its site at 12.18pm Pacific time (3.18am Singapore time Wednesday) that it was offline and was working to identify the issue.

Two hours later, it posted a message on its Twitter account, saying that it had identified a fix which may take some time to implement.

Reddit’s Twitter account is making light of the situation though.

“In the meantime ready your bananas (or eat them!),” it said.

“Enjoy the productivity,” it added. “We’ll be up and running again soon.”