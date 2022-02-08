Recent cases of Telegram-linked crimes

SINGAPORE - Here are some recent cases involving the misuse of Telegram:

SG Nasi Lemak group

Obscene photos and videos - some of them of Singapore women - were shared on the now-defunct SG Nasi Lemak chat group on Telegram. This was first reported in 2019.

The group had 44,000 members at its peak.

One of the administrators of the group was jailed and fined last year, while another man was given a mandatory treatment order. Two young people were given probation over their involvement.

Sammyboy Forum

Four men were charged in court last year with the possession or transmission of obscene materials through a Telegram chat group which is no longer active.

There were obscene photos and videos of women being circulated on the group without the women's consent. The group had 25,000 members at the time.

Three of the members were jailed and fined, and another is set to return to court for a pre-trial conference.

Healing The Divide