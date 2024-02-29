Quiz on street names among digital products on display at Parliament House

SINGAPORE – Within the Marymount neighbourhood is a series of streets curiously named after the days of the week in Malay – Jalan Isnin (Monday), Jalan Rabu (Wednesday) and Jalan Khamis (Thursday).

It turns out, the streets were named during an initiative by the then Lim Yew Hock government in the 1950s to encourage people to learn the Malay language.

This piece of trivia is among those found on a quiz-based website called Grandfather Road, which is targeted at educating youth and young adults on the history behind Singapore’s streets.

Grandfather Road is part of a range of digital products developed by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and Open Government Products (OGP) displayed at a closed-door exhibition at Parliament House between Feb 29 and March 1.

On Feb 29, the media were invited to view tech tools that MPs can share with their constituents.

The exhibition features digital tools built by the authorities, such as an anti-scam tool to detect bogus websites, and other apps to speed up administrative tasks in government offices, and promote community engagement and assistance for the needy.

Grandfather Road

The inspiration for Grandfather Road came about when group product manager Lennard Lim became curious about interesting street names in Singapore and what they meant.

He led a group of five employees from OGP to develop the website during its annual hackathon – Hack for Public Good – which took place over the month of January.

Product designer Khaleedah Sari said the team compiled some 260 questions and trivia on locations across the island, based on sources such as author Victor R. Savage’s book Singapore Street Names and remembersingapore.org

Players can pick from six categories tied to zones in Singapore, like East Side and Central. The quiz adopts a light-hearted tone, with quirky graphics and playful comments, like “Eh you tourist ah? Why so wrong?” when a player answers incorrectly.

To Ms Khaleedah’s surprise, around 70 per cent of some 500 people who tried the quiz failed, she said.

“Singapore is young, but it has a deep and rich history,” she said. “Not a lot of people know about it, so we hope that this app can spark some curiosity about our culture.”

Tools to spot scams, help with reading

Other digital tools, both new and old, were showcased to members of the media and MPs such as Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson SMC) and Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC).