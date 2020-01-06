Quirky products at CES 2020

While the latest edition of CES, the biggest tech show in the world, officially opens its doors only on Tuesday (Jan 7), journalists got the chance to get a preview of some of the cool new tech to be presented at the CES Unveiled event on Sunday (Jan 5) night.

From a wearable device for pet dogs to help owners understand their emotions, to a personalised lipstick shade creator - here are some of the quirky and fun gadgets to expect this year.

Stay tuned to The Straits Times for more CES coverage this week.