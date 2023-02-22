PlayStation VR2 review: Best-in-market VR, but where are the games?

SINGAPORE – The PlayStation VR2 takes consumer virtual reality to new heights on almost all fronts. But a lack of compelling titles, its hefty price tag of $869 and possible headaches stand in the way of it seeing mainstream success.

Gamers will also first need a PlayStation 5 console, which costs upwards of $700, taking the overall price of entry to VR past $1,500.

The Straits Times tested a VR2 that was loaned from Sony in February.

Launched on Wednesday, the VR2 is a breeze to set up thanks to thoughtful design and user experience.

Once plugged into the PS5 via a lengthy USB-C cable, the system prompted me to install an update to run the VR2, then calibrate the controllers and eye-tracking within the visor.

To map out the play area to prevent players from knocking into objects, the VR2 system requires players to scan their surroundings.

Tracking cameras captured my room seamlessly before adjustable virtual walls surrounded me to demarcate the area of play.

Breaching the virtual wall will force the game to pause and activate a pass-through mode, letting the user immediately see his surrounds clearly for safety.

Pass-through vision can also be quickly activated with the tap of a button at the bottom of the headset.

The equipment provided in the box feels premium and ergonomic. A head strap comes with a convenient adjustment mechanism that ensures the headset can fit snugly on a range of head shapes, while the visor can be shifted to fit a player with glasses.

The roughly 10-minute setup is longer than usual game consoles, but it was well worth it once I stepped into a game world as meticulously rendered as post-apocalyptic action-adventure game Horizon Call Of The Mountain.

The VR2 exclusive is a spin-off of the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise and is designed to showcase the VR2’s capabilities.

And they were sure on full display.