Personal data from 2.8 million Eatigo accounts stolen, put up for sale online

SINGAPORE - The personal information from 2.8 million Eatigo accounts belonging to users from Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand has been stolen and put up for sale on an online forum.

In an e-mail to customers on Saturday (Oct 31) seen by The Straits Times, the online restaurant reservation platform said the information stolen was illegally accessed more than 18 months ago and included names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers.

"We were made aware on Oct 30th that along with several other e-commerce platforms, we were the subject of a data security incident," the company said.

"Your existing eatigo account password is protected by encryption and hence safe. We do not store credit card information on our system."

News of Eatigo's data breach comes just a day after e-commerce giant Lazada confirmed that personal information from 1.1 million RedMart user accounts had been stolen.

Both sets of information were put up for sale on the same website.

The stolen Lazada information was also more than 18 months old but it is not known if the two incidents are related.

In its e-mail, Eatigo said it will collaborate with the relevant authorities on this matter and has set up a support team that affected customers can reach out to with queries or concerns.

It also advised customers to log into their accounts and reset their passwords as a precautionary measure, and to be alert to any spam e-mails requesting personal or sensitive information.



Eatigo said the information stolen was illegally accessed more than 18 months ago. PHOTO: ST READER



ST has contacted the Personal Data Protection Commission and Eatigo for comment.