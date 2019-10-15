Tech review: HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C Hub probably the best in its class now

The Sanho HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C Hub turns the USB-C port of your Apple iPad Pro (2018) or MacBook Pro into nine ports.

The nine are three USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C power delivery (PD) 60W port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one HDMI port (up to 4K at 30Hz), a microSD card slot, an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Available in silver and space grey (version tested), the HyperDrive Power is also easily the best-looking USB-C hub in the market, with a sleek-looking, tear drop-shaped aluminium chassis that measures 188mm by 91.4mm in length and width - about the footprint of two AirPods charging cases placed side by side.

The USB 3.0 ports and HDMI port are sited at the thickest side of the hub, while the USB-C PD port and memory cards slot are at the opposite side. The Ethernet port and audio jack are at one of the short edges. It is amazing how all these ports fit into this small package that weighs only 115g.

At the other short edge is a rather long - around 23cm - built-in USB-C cable that connects to your device. As such, you never have to worry about losing the connecting cable. But the cable makes storing the hub a hassle at times, as it might not fit into the smaller pockets of a backpack.

But this long cable comes in handy when you plug it into an iPad Pro (2018) that is connected to a Smart Keyboard, as it allows the hub to rest on the surface that your tablet is placed on, instead of dangling in the air.

If you want a more streamlined USB-C hub for the iPad Pro, I would recommend the HyperDrive for iPad Pro ($169.99), which I reviewed earlier this year (http://str.sg/obhg). But it is only for use with the iPad Pro, while the HyperDrive Power can be used with any USB-C devices.

I tested all the ports of the HyperDrive Power with my MacBook Pro. They all work, even when I was using all of them at the same time. This is something not all USB-C hubs can do. But understandably, it does get a bit hot when all the ports are being used.

With my MacBook Pro connected to my monitor via HDMI, I can transfer photo from an SD card to my MacBook Pro. After editing my photos, I can transfer edited pictures to a connected USB thumb drive. All these can be done with just the HyperDrive Power without having to plug in and out multiple and different adapters. Having this hub just makes life so much easier.

To see if it works with other USB-C devices besides the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, I connected it to my PC gaming rig. It works, though I did not use the HDMI port as my home monitor uses DisplayPort.

Perhaps the HyperDrive Power's only downer is its pricing. At nearly $160, it is a tad expensive compared to its competition. But still, I think it provides much better value compared to other similar hubs, given all ports work as advertised and for the convenience it provides.