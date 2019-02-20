D-Link launches its first wire-free home security camera

SINGAPORE - D-Link has entered the wire-free camera segment with its debut offering, the mydlink Pro Wire-Free camera kit (DCS-2802KT).

Made popular by Arlo, these home surveillance cameras are battery powered and do not need to be tethered to a nearby power source. They are weatherproofed and can be placed anywhere inside or outside the home, as long as they are within range of a Wi-Fi network. Video recordings start automatically when the camera detects motion, which explains why the camera can typically last for months without needing a recharge.

The DCS-2802KT camera kit consists of two compact 1080p cameras with night vision and a hub, which supports up to four cameras and has a built-in siren (rated at 100 decibels) to alert you of a possible intrusion. Using the mydlink app, users can remotely monitor their homes and receive notifications of unusual activity on their smartphones.

Bundled with the camera kit is a free 12-month cloud recording plan that stores unlimited motion-triggered videos for up to 14 days online. These videos can be streamed from the cloud or downloaded to a device. Users can also choose to store video recordings on an SD card or on a USB-connected external hard drive.

D-Link says the camera kit works with its other smart home devices, including sensors and smart plugs. It also supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

The DCS-2802KT is available now at Challenger outlets at $599.

D-Link also showed off its upcoming line-up of home routers, which all come with the McAfee Secure Home platform to improve the security of client devices on the home network. For those looking for a standard router, there is the new D-Link DIR-2680, a dual-band AC2600 model that will be available sometime in April. This router also comes with McAfee LiveSafe, which lets you install McAfee's security software on an unlimited number of devices, including smartphones and laptops.

For those who require more extensive Wi-Fi coverage, D-Link has a new Exo series of routers and extenders that are similarly powered by the McAfee Secure Home platform. Users can mix and match these compatible D-Link routers and extenders (consisting of three different mesh routers and two mesh extenders) in the same Wi-Fi network. They are expected to launch sometime in the second quarter of the year.