Asus to launch next-generation 802.11ax router in October

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will be the first in the world to get their hands on the Asus RT-AX88U Wi-Fi router, which uses the new 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard.

Asus plans to sell the RT-AX88U here in mid-October at $599.

The 802.11ax standard - expected to be ratified by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards body next year - is the successor to the current 802.11ac standard.

Asus says the new router is capable of Wi-Fi speeds of up to 6,000Mbps, or around 2.3 times faster than current 802.11ac dual-band routers. It achieves these speeds by using both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless bands, unlike existing 802.11ac routers that only use the 5GHz band.

The new 802.11ax standard also introduces a number of features to improve network efficiency and capacity. As a result, the RT-AX88U is said to offer up to 80 per cent greater Wi-Fi coverage than previous-generation models.

Client devices such as smartphones and laptops that support the 802.11ax standard, are expected to be available next year, though the new standard is backward compatible with older Wi-Fi standards and will work with existing devices.

In addition to its new Wi-Fi features, the RT-AX88U comes with eight Gigabit LAN ports and is powered by a fast quad-core processor for smooth performance. It comes bundled with a lifetime license to AiProtection Pro, a built-in security software suite powered by Trend Micro.

In the pipeline from Asus are two other 802.11ax routers - a gaming-oriented version and a multi-node whole-home Wi-Fi system. The firm says they will be available later this year, but it did not provide any launch dates or pricing.