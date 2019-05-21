Asus refreshes entire range of gaming computers

SINGAPORE - Asus has updated its entire range of gaming computers with four new laptops and two desktop PCs. The laptops will go on sale in Singapore in June while the desktop PCs will be available at the end of the month.

Leading the charge is the ROG Mothership (GZ700). With its built-in adjustable kickstand and a detachable keyboard, this 17.3-inch laptop looks like a bulkier, gaming version of the Microsoft Surface Pro laptop-tablet hybrid

Asus says the Mothership's upright design helps to improve the airflow and provides better cooling for the laptop's high-end Intel Core i9-9980HK processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. In addition, it comes with 64GB of system memory and supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard.

The high-end hardware should ensure that the Mothership runs the latest games smoothly on its 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) display. The downside? It weighs close to 5kg and costs a staggering $9,999.

For those who prefer a more conventional gaming laptop, the 15.6-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus S (GX502) is relatively slim at 19mm and weighs around 2kg. Like the previous Zephyrus S (GX501), the GX502 has a rear air intake to improve ventilation and keep its internal components cool. For its graphics chip, consumers can choose between an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and the GeForce RTX 2070. The former configuration is priced at $3,398 while the latter is $3,998.

With an ultra-fast 240Hz display that can keep up with fast-paced games, the Asus ROG Strix Scar III (GL531) is designed for e-sports gamers. Its Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics chip are capable of running games smoothly at the highest settings. Prices start at $2,698.

For those with a modest budget, the ROG Strix G offers good performance with its Intel Core i7 chip and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics chip. This laptop is available with either a 15- or a 17-inch screen, and has a price tag starting from $1,598.

Asus also launched two gaming desktop computers - the ROG Strix GL10 and the ROG Strix GL12. The GL10 is a compact system that comes with five different hardware configurations with prices ranging from $1,298 to $3,298.

The GL12 is a full-sized, high-end system outfitted with the highest-end hardware, such as the flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti graphics card and an eight-core Intel Core i9-9900K processor. This high-end configuration is priced at $4,698 while a less-powerful version costs $3,998.