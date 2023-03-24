PayLah users hit by slowdown, meal subsidy cashback delays; DBS says due to high volume of log-ins

SINGAPORE - DBS PayLah app users faced delays in receiving their cashback on Friday when they made payments in hopes of claiming a $3 meal subsidy offered by the bank.

Users were told that they would have to wait till Monday to receive their cashback, and to expect delays logging into the app, according to screenshots of notices on the PayLah app.

The delays were caused by a high volume of log-ins, DBS Bank said in a statement on Friday, adding that the issue was resolved by the early afternoon.

DBS said: “We are aware that some customers who had earlier made eligible transactions under the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals scheme did not instantly receive their cashback. Please be assured that we have credited the cashback to your PayLah wallet.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

DBS said on its website that users can expect “100 per cent instant cashback” of up to $3 as part of its 5 Million Hawker Meals initiative that runs from Feb 10 to Jan 19, 2024. There is no minimum spend required.

The campaign, which aims to subsidise five million meals over a year, is offered to the first 100,000 PayLah app users each Friday, and is meant to help customers cut back on spending amid rising expenses.

Users will be informed on the app when all 100,000 meals have been redeemed each Friday.

At least 11,600 hawker stalls with QR codes islandwide have signed up for the campaign.

A 54-year-old man, who declined to be named, said he was confused by the delay after buying a bowl of noodles from a participating stall in Upper Boon Keng Road on Friday morning.

He said: “The cashback was glitch-free on March 3, 10 and 17, but there was no cashback this morning. But I had ordered the noodles already, so I couldn’t cancel. I hope DBS can sort out the glitch.”

He received his money at 3.30pm.