Over 610 participate in Samsung Singapore’s first walkathon to support heart health
- Samsung Electronics Singapore hosted its first Galaxy Walkathon with over 610 participants, collectively achieving 6.1 million steps to support the Singapore Heart Foundation and celebrate SG61.
- Participants used Samsung’s AI-powered health technology and Galaxy smartwatches to track steps and wellness, while exploring wellness activities at the Walkers’ Village.
- The event is the start of a multi-year partnership promoting active living through sport, technology, and community, with Samsung donating to heart health awareness and patient support.
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SINGAPORE - Samsung Electronics Singapore welcomed more than 610 participants to its first Galaxy Walkathon on Sept 13. The event at The Kallang brought the community together for a morning of active living with the help of technology.
Held in support of the Singapore Heart Foundation’s heart health movement and in celebration of SG61, the Galaxy Walkathon saw participants collectively clocking 6.1 million steps by completing a 5km scenic walk around The Kallang precinct.
Participants also got to try out Samsung’s health technology, including AI-powered tracking platform and Galaxy smartwatches, to track steps and monitor their overall wellness metrics such as their heart rate.
Samsung will also be making a donation to support the foundation’s efforts to raise awareness of heart health and provide financial assistance to patients.
The Galaxy Walkathon is the first event under Samsung and The Kallang Group’s multi-year partnership that aims to promote active living, and make sport and wellness experiences more accessible through technology.
It is part of the National Stadium Experience, a community event from Aug 29 to Sept 20 which features activities such as e-sports, bouncy castles, and the chance to use the National Stadium track.
Beyond the walk, participants explored a range of wellness-focused experiences at the Walkers’ Village, designed to inspire healthier habits in their daily routines.
These included hands-on experiences with the latest Galaxy products powered by Samsung Health.
Participants were also guided in a community cool-down session, alongside sports tryouts and an artisan market encouraging participants to find new ways to support their wellbeing.
Jeffrey Hahn, president of Samsung Electronics Singapore, said: “As more people look for ways to live more active lives, we believe technology can help make healthy habits easier to build.”
The Galaxy Walkathon marks the first of a series of Samsung Singapore’s broader efforts in promoting wellness through technology, partnerships and community engagement.