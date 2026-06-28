OSRA, OCHA, POHA: The alphabet soup that governs Singapore’s online space

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The laws work in tandem to give victims of online harms the redress they seek, and hold perpetrators responsible.

SINGAPORE – The new Online Safety Commission (OSC), set to begin operations on June 29, will be a key avenue for victims of online harms to seek redress through content takedown orders and compensation.

It works in tandem with existing legislation – such as the Online Criminal Harms Act and Code of Practice for Online Safety – to ensure victims can get the help they need, perpetrators are held responsible, and platforms are accountable for the services they provide.

The Straits Times explains Singapore’s evolving online safety regime.

1. Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act (2025)

The Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act (OSRA), which was passed in November 2025, seeks to offer timely redress and better protection to victims of online harms.

OSRA empowers the OSC to direct platforms and group administrators to take down harmful content, restrict the perpetrator’s online account, or allow the victim to post a reply.

The commission’s initial focus will be on online harassment, doxxing, online stalking, intimate image abuse, and image-based child abuse.

It will progressively deal with online impersonation, inauthentic material or deepfake abuse, online instigation of disproportionate harm, incitement of violence and enmity, non-consensual disclosure of private information, as well as the publication of false material or reputationally harmful statements.

Victims can make reports directly on OSC’s website at www.osc.gov.sg

2. Code of Practice for Online Safety (2025, 2023)

In 2023, the Code of Practice for Online Safety kicked in, requiring designated social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, TikTok and HardwareZone – to tackle harmful content through community guidelines and content moderation measures.

Platforms are obligated to provide user-friendly reporting mechanisms, and ban specific features for accounts belonging to children, such as advertisements and content recommendations that are detrimental to their physical or mental well-being.

These platforms are also required to proactively detect and take down egregious content, such as child pornography and terrorism, and submit annual online safety reports to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

In 2025, IMDA rolled out the Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services, requiring app stores operating in Singapore to screen and prevent users below the age of 18 from downloading inappropriate apps.

App stores had until the end of March 2026 to roll out mandatory age assurance measures to ascertain a user’s age. These include facial scans, government identity verification and credit card verification.

3. Online Criminal Harms Act (2023)

Under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA), the Government can issue directions and orders, which will restrict and limit the exposure of Singapore users to criminal activities on online platforms.

Such directions can be issued to any online service provider, entity or individual, as long as there is reasonable suspicion that an online activity is linked to a specific offence.

These include offences relating to terrorism and internal security, racial and religious harmony, illegal moneylending, unlawful gambling, drugs, violence and scams.

The threshold is lower for scams and malicious cyberactivities, allowing directions to be issued, even if there is only suspicion that certain online activities are in preparation of such offences.

The State can investigate and prosecute those who violate laws under OCHA or the Penal Code, which can lead to fines or imprisonment.

4. Amendments to the Broadcasting Act (2022)

The Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act introduced a new part to the Broadcasting Act, giving IMDA the power to direct social media platforms to take down egregious content, such as posts advocating suicide, self-harm, child sexual exploitation, and terrorism, and material that incites racial or religious tensions.

These platforms, such as Facebook and TikTok, can also be directed to disable access by Singapore users to such content.

Failure to comply may result in a fine of up to $1 million, or a direction to have their social media services blocked here.

Internet service providers such as Singtel, StarHub and M1 may also face fines of up to $500,000 if they fail to block the services in question.

5. Amendments to the Penal Code (2019)

To reflect the realities of the digital era, the making, distribution and possession of and access to voyeuristic recordings or intimate images were criminalised in 2019.

The non-consensual exposure of genitals, both in real life and on digital spaces, was also criminalised.

6. Civil remedies under the Protection from Harassment Act

Enacted in 2014, the goal of the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) is to protect victims of harassment, stalking, cyberbullying and other acts that can happen online or in real life.

Harassment victims can take the perpetrator to court in a civil action for monetary damages, and apply for a protection order to stop unwanted behaviour and communication. The court can order the removal of online information that is false or considered harassment.

OSRA expands the scope of harms covered under POHA, and allows victims to seek prompt remedies by taking their complaints to the OSC instead.

7. Civil remedies under common law

The common law allows victims to take perpetrators to court for actions such as defamation and breach of confidence. The latter refers to situations where sensitive information given in confidence is disclosed to, or obtained by someone who is unauthorised to receive such information.

Victims can seek injunctions to stop further publication of the material, and monetary compensation.