Orchard Road, Sentosa among 30 locations given AR makeover on Google Maps

SINGAPORE – Visitors exploring Singapore will soon be able to view Chinatown, Orchard Road, Gardens By The Bay and another 27 well-known locations here in vibrant augmented reality (AR) renders from their Google Maps app.

Announced at Google I/O - the tech firm’s annual developer conference - on May 15, the pilot program is delivered through a partnership between Google and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

It aims to give popular attractions and destinations in the Republic the AR treatment to revitalise interest, though the locales might be well-known.

Only Singapore and Paris have been selected for this pilot, which will arrive on apps here during the summer, said Google and STB in a joint statement on May 16 without giving a date.

Google Maps users can point their phone at real-world locations to view AR animations superimposed onto their real-world surroundings, unique to each location.

The areas given the makeover for now are the central business district, Orchard Road, Sentosa and Chinatown.

For instance, virtual flowers sprout from the ground when the camera is pointed towards the Gardens’ iconic Supertrees. Popular food items will pop up on the screen when the phone is pointed towards Maxwell Food Centre.