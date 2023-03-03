Oppo launches foldable phone at $1,299, undercutting closest competitor Samsung

SINGAPORE - Chinese electronics maker Oppo opened pre-orders on Friday for its latest flip phone priced at $1,299, undercutting its closest competitor in the foldables market: the Samsung Galaxy Flip4, which starts at $1,411.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s price tag ranks it among the least expensive foldables at launch, in a market where most devices with flexible screens push past the $1,500 mark.

Oppo’s latest attempt at the folding flip phone aims to one-up the competition with what it says is the largest battery and cover screen in the flip phone category and a subtler crease down the middle of the screen.

The device is available for pre-order ahead of its March 11 launch. It comes in black and purple, with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The phone has a 3.26-inch front-facing screen that allows users to perform quick tasks without flipping open the device. Oppo said: “Its extra size makes everything easier to do, with the big screen a bona fide fumble-free zone, be it taking selfies or checking notifications.”

Users can also personalise their cover screen with one of five interactive digital pets, including a cat, hamster and bird, on top of the usual time and date information displayed.

Based on early footage of the device, the N2 Flip appears to have a more subtle crease down the middle of the folding screen – an obstacle that has plagued foldable devices. It remains to be seen how durable the material is, which Oppo said is tested to survive at least 400,000 folds.