Online fun for kids

There is still over a week to go before the end of the mid-year school holidays.

For frazzled parents juggling working at home and keeping their children occupied during this extended circuit breaker period, the Internet has been a boon.

Yes, there are plenty of mindless videos and inane games, but there are also gems that have educational value. Here are several online resources to engage your children with till school resumes.

1. Adobe and Time magazine

Where: time.com/5820518/draw-with-us

Best for: Ages up to eight Do your kids love to draw? Adobe and Time magazine have collaborated on an online art lesson series.

Each weekly episode includes a new drawing assignment and participants get to vote on the following week's assignment.

2. Amplify

Where: freeresources.amplify.com

Best for: Ages five to 17 Education start-up Amplify has pulled from its top-rated programmes to create a series of remote learning experiences that are high quality, easy to use at home and free.

3. B&O Junior Junction

Where: www.borail.org/JrJunction.aspx

Best for: Ages five to 14 B&O Railroad Museum has developed tools and resources for educators and students who are currently impacted by mandated school closures.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, the American museum posts a Junior Junction special, which includes a virtual story-time session, accompanied by a corresponding educational activity that can be easily downloaded to use at home.

4. Google Arts & Culture

Where: artsandculture.google.com/project/family-fun

Best for: Ages eight and up A site with fun facts, awesome activities and surprising stories for families to explore together. Visit museums, learn simple recipes and discover the great masters of the art world.

5. National Geographic Society

Where: nationalgeographic.org/education/student-experiences/explorer-classroom

Best for: Ages three to 17 The National Geographic Society has made available for free a number of resources and visuals, including its daily Explorer Classrooms live broadcasts, for young people to hear National Geographic Explorers talk about their expeditions.

There are also educator-curated collections of learning activities and a resource library with lessons, videos and articles.

6. Spotify

Where: str.sg/JAh2

Best for: Ages three to 15 Music streaming service Spotify has curated a list of songs and podcasts that parents around the world have been playing to keep their children occupied under the list, "Here's What Parents Around the World Have Been Playing for Their Kids at Home". It is sorted according to age range.