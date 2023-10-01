NUS breakthrough a boost for more durable, comfortable healthcare equipment

SINGAPORE – Scientists in Singapore have developed an electricity-conducting circuit that stretches up to 22 times and heals itself when it tears, paving the way for more durable and comfortable healthcare and monitoring equipment that can be mounted on or wrapped around a patient’s body.

Developed by the National University of Singapore (NUS), the breakthrough aims to break free from the rigid designs of circuits that power smart devices today. These circuits are usually made of conductive metals that are stiff or prone to damage.

Researchers from NUS developed a material called Bilayer Liquid-Solid Conductor that can stretch up to 22 times its original length without a significant drop in electrical conductivity, said Professor Lim Chwee Teck, director of the Institute for Health Innovation and Technology at NUS and head of the research team.

The circuit comprises two layers. The first is a pure liquid metal layer that can conduct enough electricity even under high strain to ensure that the power and signal transmitted are not disrupted.

The second layer consists of liquid metal micro particles that break and ooze out to seal gaps when the circuit is torn.

The two layers are housed in a 3D-printed rubbery material that allows the user to stretch the circuit and wrap it around objects.

“When a crack or tear occurs, the liquid metal flowing out from the micro particles can flow into the gap, allowing the material to heal itself almost instantaneously to retain its high conductivity,” Prof Lim said.

This can help to improve the durability of wearable electronics and reduce waste in the long run, he noted.

“We are looking at rehabilitation involving large movement and bending such as the knee and elbow,” he added.

“Most wearables for such physiotherapy involve multiple components that are loosely attached to the side of the knee... What we aim to do with our wearable device is that it can directly be attached to the knee and measure directly the flexing of the knee, with an LED display to show if the flexing is done correctly or the knee has undergone sufficient flexing.”