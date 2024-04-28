NTU team fails to make the final of Abu Dhabi autonomous car race

ABU DHABI – Technical difficulties put the brakes on the hopes of a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) team of winning an autonomous car race in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 27, with experts pointing to wider issues surrounding the use of such technology.

Team Kinetiz, a collaboration between NTU and UAE technology group Kintsugi, was one of eight teams from around the world competing in the inaugural event of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL).

The organiser has said that promoting greater safety in the wider adoption of self-driving technology is among the reasons driving the event.

Though the NTU team – comprising more than 28 researchers, engineers and students – had not faced any major problems in the month prior to the race, they were plagued by a series of issues in the two days leading up to the event.

These included sensors in the car losing power, as well as its global positioning system (GPS) failing, said Associate Professor Holden Li, the NTU team lead. The car failed in the earlier rounds before the main race on April 27.

More work is needed in the integration of the various systems and sensors, he added.

These technical hiccups led to Kinetiz failing to make the cut for the final race, which featured four other contenders competing simultaneously on a Formula 1 track for the first time.

The league’s first race on the 3.5km-long Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi saw all teams racing Dallara SF23 cars, which can reach speeds of up to 300kmh.

The cars, provided by the organiser, were equipped with seven cameras, three lidar (light detection and ranging) sensors, four radars and a global navigation system.

Computers onboard the cars were programmed by the teams to interpret the data from the sensors and decide how the vehicle should steer, change gears and accelerate.

Teams, which were competing for prizes amounting to US$2.25 million (S$3.05 million) on April 27, were not able to intervene during the race.

The NTU team attributed its inability to anticipate potential problems to inexperience.

“It’s only in the last one or two months that our team actually just touched the car, compared to other teams that have raced three times already in similar races,” said NTU innovation and entrepreneurship vice-president Professor Louis Phee, noting that working on simulations could take them only so far.

Prof Li is “totally confident that we will come back stronger because our guys have been putting in a lot of effort”, noting that the team would sometimes work until 3am on the project.