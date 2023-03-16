NTU student in the running to develop green paper batteries to power daily electronics

SINGAPORE - One of the world’s first sustainable portable chargers could well come out of Singapore.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) mechanical engineering student Carlo Charles, 21, is among innovators in the running to develop electronics powered by paper battery that could serve as a safe and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

His work on paper batteries has received acclaim, winning the $70,000 grand prize in the Youth Action Challenge organised by the National Youth Council in February.

An avid inventor since childhood, the Singaporean, who was born in the Philippines, is one of 40 innovators and start-ups recognised on Thursday at the launch of a new initiative by NTU to support entrepreneurs.

Concerns have grown over lithium-ion batteries, which are short in supply amid an electrical energy boom and which contribute to toxic waste.

While seen as a sustainable alternative, paper batteries generally have a lower energy efficiency compared to lithium-ion cells.

But work is underway to reduce the gap, said Mr Charles, who is in the midst of commercialising the paper battery. They also cost half as much to build as standard batteries, he added.

Unlike traditional batteries, paper batteries can be wrapped around objects instead of being fixed in a case, allowing manufacturers to get creative with its shape.

They are also biodegradable, leak-proof and non-explosive, making them safer than standard batteries.

Researchers worldwide are racing to build paper batteries to reduce electronic waste. One of them is the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, which is building a biodegradable paper battery.

The batteries used by Mr Charles are licensed from an NTU team that built biodegradable batteries in 2021, initially to power wearable devices. This battery is made by screen printing an ink layer of manganese on one side of a sheet of strengthened paper, and a layer of zinc and conductive carbon on the other.

Mr Charles, a second-year student, approached the scientists with a pitch to integrate the technology into his line of portable chargers he built in 2021 under his brand, Flint. The aim is to release a commercial product using paper batteries in the next few years and potentially other devices in the future.

Flint’s first line of wireless chargers, designed with two modular wireless charging slabs that can be stuck on a phone with magnets, was launched for crowdfunding on Indiegogo in 2021.