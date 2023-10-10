New Xbox gaming safety tools allow parents to limit play time, block chats with strangers

SINGAPORE – Microsoft has rolled out a slew of gaming safety controls for parents to set limits to their child’s play time, censor foul language and approve who they can speak to, in its library of more than 100 Xbox Live games.

The controls aim to give parents more tools to protect their children from harmful content that has become widespread on online multiplayer games, such as hate speech, profanities and predators who prey on young gamers.

The Xbox Safety Gaming Toolkit, developed in collaboration with local organisations that tackle online harms, was released here on Tuesday, available on the Xbox Family Settings app.

The release sees Xbox joining other gaming platforms, including Epic Games, which have ramped up safety measures for young gamers amid escalating pressure from the authorities on platforms to crack down on antisocial behaviour in online video games.

The safety feature, which is free, applies to games linked to Xbox Live, which hosts online multiplayer games and serves as a marketplace for titles for computer, mobile device or Xbox consoles. The platform has at least 12 million subscribers in South-east Asia alone.

Once the parents have linked their app to a child’s account, they can set permission for whom their child is allowed to speak with online, such as approved friends, any gamer online, or none at all. They can also inspect a list of their child’s existing connections to see who they are chatting with and remove them if they cannot be trusted.

The feature aims to weed out grooming in online games, which has come under scrutiny after extremist recruiters and criminal gangs began turning to games to enlist young people.

In Singapore, the Internal Security Department said in February that a pair of teens were radicalised through in-game communication features available in online games like Roblox, a sign that bad actors were using games aimed at youth to increase their reach.