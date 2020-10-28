New Products, Oct 28, 2020

realme X50 Pro 5G

SMARTPHONE

$999, available on Saturday

The X50 Pro 5G is realme's first flagship 5G smartphone. It is also one of the first to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 5G processor, which supports 12 main 5G frequency bands around the world.

The smartphone boasts a 6.44-inch Amoled display with a fast refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth gaming and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits for easy viewing under bright sunlight.

It features a 32-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera and a rear quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP optical-zoom camera and a 2MP portrait camera.

Huawei Watch Fit

SMARTWATCH

$148

This affordable smartwatch is Huawei's first to feature a rectangular face. As its name implies, it is designed for fitness enthusiasts.

The 1.64-inch Amoled display shows the watch's 12 animated fitness courses, which let users exercise anytime and anywhere. It also supports 12 professional workout modes, including running, swimming and cycling.

The device - available in pink, black and green - also tracks heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality, menstrual cycles and stress levels.

Prism+ Q Series

ANDROID SMART TV

$699 (55 inches), $999 (65 inches), $1,599 (75 inches)

With its latest Q Series TVs, Prism+ has become the first home-grown television brand to attain Google's Android TV certification.

Running on the Android TV 9.0 operating system, the Q Series Android smart TVs come with Google's Play Store, which offers access to more than 7,000 Android TV apps.

With built-in Chromecast, the TVs allow streaming of video or audio from smartphones and laptops. And you can tell Google Assistant to change the channels or ask it about the weather.

Otterbox Defender Series for Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro

SMARTPHONE CASE

$88.90

Getting the new Apple iPhone 12 or 12 Pro? Be sure to buy a protective case like the OtterBox Defender Series (available on Lazada and Shopee) for it.

The case has been updated with a slimmer design, but offers the same rugged protection. Its multi-layer construction of polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber inner protects your phone from drops and shocks, while the raised edges protect the camera and display.

The case also comes with a holster that works as a belt clip and a kickstand.

Compiled by Trevor Tan