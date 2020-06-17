New products, Jun 17, 2020: Lenovo Legion 7i, Logitech G915 TKL and more

Lenovo Legion 7i

GAMING LAPTOP

From $3,999, available next month

The 7i is the new flagship model of Lenovo's Legion gaming laptops. Finished in a sleek all-metal chassis, it features a 15-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz laptop, processor options of up to the 10th-generation Intel Core i9, graphics processing unit options of up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, system memory up to 32GB DDR4 and flash storage up to 2TB.

Logitech G915 TKL

MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD

$349



PHOTO: LOGITECH



Tenkeyless (TKL) mechanical gaming keyboards such as the new Logitech G915 TKL (available on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee), have smaller footprints which makes them ideal for tight desktop spaces.

The G915 TKL features Logitech G's Lightspeed wireless technology for ultra-low latency, and LightSync RGB lighting for reactive lighting effects. Its low-profile mechanical GL Switches are said to have faster actuation and provide a more comfortable typing experience. There are three types of such switches - linear, clicky and tactile - for you to choose from.

Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy+

CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER

$599



PHOTO: DYSON



As its Slim moniker implies, the Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy+ features a new soft roller cleaner head that is 40 per smaller and lighter than its predecessor. This new cleaner head also allows it to get into the tight spaces of Singapore's small flats to capture fine dust that other vacuum cleaners might leave behind.

Its filtration system is said to capture 99.97 per cent of 0.3-micron-sized dust and dirt. It also has a dirt ejector that lets users empty its bin with a simple pull of a lever.

Brydge Pro+

IPAD PRO KEYBOARD CASE

$369 (11-inch version), $399 (129-inch version)



PHOTO: BRYDGE



Shocked by the hefty price tag of Apple's keyboard case for its iPad Pro tablets? Consider the Brydge Pro+ (available on Lazada) instead.

This Bluetooth keyboard case features an oversized trackpad and a dedicated row of function keys for easy access to the media, volume and display brightness controls of the iPad Pro. Its patented hinge provides viewing angles from zero to 180 degrees, while the included snap-on magnetic cover protects the back of tablet from scratches.

Kyla Smart Light Switch

SMART LIGHT SWITCH

$59.90 (one-gang), $65.90 (two-gang), $69.90 (three-gang)



PHOTO: AZTECH



Kyla, a smart home brand by local tech company Aztech, has launched a new smart light switch series (available on Amazon and Shopee).

It features a Live Wire design that eliminates the need for neutral electrical wires, thereby giving users a fuss-free installation process. When installed, users can control their lights from their smartphones via the Kyla app (available on Android and iOS), performing tasks such as scheduling their lights to turn on or off at certain times of the day. In addition, these switches are compatible with Google Home Nest products.

Realme 6i

SMARTPHONE

$269



PHOTO: REALME



Despite its affordable price tag, the Realme 6i smartphone (available on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee) is packed with features, including a MediaTek Hello G80 speedy octa-core processor and a Mali G52 graphics processor.

This 6.5-inch Android smartphone packs a rear quad-camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel (MP) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP ultra-macro camera. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery - equivalent to the capacity of a normal battery pack - for long battery life.

Compiled by Trevor Tan