New Products: Fujifilm X100V

Fujifilm X100V

PROSUMER COMPACT CAMERA

$2,148, available from Feb 27

For street photographers, the Fujifilm X100 series is the ideal camera, with superb image quality, compact size and rangefinder-like styling.

Its fifth iteration, the X100V, features a flippable touchscreen display - a first in the series - as well as a new 26-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor.

Its shooting speed goes up to 20 frames per second (fps) from its predecessor X100F's 8 fps.

The autofocusing system is said to be vastly improved from that of its predecessors. It also adds continuous tracking and face/eye-detection modes.

Lumos Matrix

SMART HELMET

$349.95

Designed for urban riders, this smart helmet has a 77-LED colour display on its back and a 22-LED white display in front, with more than 1,000 lumens of brightness for excellent visibility.

With a press of the included remote, the rear display shows a turning indicator to tell others the direction you are turning towards.

A built-in accelerometer in the remote can detect when you are slowing down, with the rear display lighting up in red when that happens - similar to car brake lights.

In addition, you can upload new indicator patterns to the smart helmet via the Lumos app (available on Android and iOS).

Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller

GAMING ACCESSORY

$133.90

For gamers with limited mobility, a standard game controller might not be the most intuitive device to use.

Microsoft seeks to address that with the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Instead of being decked out with many bumpers and triggers, it has just two large buttons, which can be programmed to act as any of a standard controller's button inputs via the Xbox Accessories app (available on Android and iOS).

It is also designed to rest on a surface to offer a more comfortable gaming experience.

Mobvoi TicWatch S2

SMARTWATCH

$249

The Mobvoi TicWatch S2 is a smartwatch designed for the great outdoors with its United States Military Standard 810G certification (for shock, water and temperature-fluctuation resistance) and water-resistance to a depth of 50m.

With built-in GPS and all-day heart-rate tracking, it is also a workout and health companion.

Powered by Google's Wear OS, it allows you to install thousands of apps from Google Play Store and get Google Assistant's help straight from the watch.

Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$1,570

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton (LV), in collaboration with Master & Dynamic, has released a pair of true wireless in-ear headphones.

Each earbud has a stainless steel acoustic enclosure that houses 10mm beryllium drivers to produce Master & Dynamic's signature warm sound.

The earbuds are housed in a stainless steel charging case inspired by the shape of the LV Tambour Horizon smartwatch and adorned with LV's iconic monograms. The case has a sapphire glass lid and ceramic base.

FiiO EH3 NC

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$329

Want a pair of wireless active noise cancelling (ANC) over-ear headphones, but do not want to spend too much? Consider the FiiO EH3 NC.

This is FiiO's first pair of ANC headphones to support a full range of Bluetooth formats, including AAC, SBC lossy and aptX HD lossless. It features large 45mm drivers with double-sided titanium-plated diaphragm for a punchy bass.

Said to provide excellent noise cancellation, its ANC taps a high-end digital signal processing chip that powers a two-way fourmicrophone array.