New Products

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

SMARTPHONE

$1,098 (128GB), $1,168 (256GB)

Samsung has launched a special Fan Edition (FE) of its Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone released earlier this year. The 6.5-inch S20 FE packs the premium features loved by Galaxy fans - such as the 120Hz screen refresh rate and 4,500mAh battery - but is more affordable. It comes with a 32-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera and a rear triple-camera system consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series

HOME APPLIANCE

$759

The Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series is a handheld cordless vacuum cleaner that also mops. It has a digital motor that creates high air flow for its 360-degree suction nozzle, which is said to pick up 99.7 per cent of dust and dirt. The advanced triple filtration system removes up to 99 per cent of bacteria when detergent is added to the included aqua nozzle. Accessories include a crevice tool, microfibre pad and integrated brush.

Sennheiser HD 800 S Anniversary Edition

OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$2,539, exclusively online at singapore.sennheiser.com

Limited to 750 units, the HD 800 S Anniversary Edition comes in an exclusive matte gold colour with the serial number laser-engraved on the headband. Hand-crafted at Sennheiser's headquarters in Germany, glass fibre-strengthened plastic was used for the headphones' housing, making them durable yet lightweight.

The ear pads are made from a soft vegan velour material for optimal comfort, while the grid and grills are crafted from a stainless-steel mesh.

Samsonite Konnect-i Backpack with Jacquard by Google

SMART BACKPACK

From $300

If you are heading back to the office or are on the go a lot, a smart backpack - such as the Samsonite Konnect-i Backpack with Jacquard by Google - may be useful. The Bluetooth-enabled backpack connects with a user's smartphone (Android or iOS), allowing it to receive notification alerts or play, pause and skip to the next music track. You do so by swiping up, down or double-tapping on the left strap, which is imbued with Jacquard technology - Google's touch-sensitive fabric.

The backpack is available in two versions: slim with a vertical zipper and standard with a horizontal zipper.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph

SMART LAMP

$799 (desk version), $1,199 (floor version)

Available in two variants - for the desk and floor - the Dyson Lightcycle Morph features local daylight tracking and continually adjusts its colour temperature and brightness accordingly. Mounted on the stem is an optical head with 360-degree manoeuvrability.

There are four light settings - indirect, task, feature and ambient - and the lamp has a shelf life of 60 years. The stem can also light up for a comfortable orange glow. Both variants are available in black and white.

Compiled by Trevor Tan