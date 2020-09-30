New Products

Garmin Forerunner 745

GPS FITNESS WATCH

$769

Weighing a mere 47g, the Forerunner 745 is Garmin's smallest, lightest full-featured running and triathlon smartwatch.

It features built-in profiles for activities such as triathlons, pool swimming and track running. You can switch between activities at the press of a button.

The recovery time feature will let you know how long you need to rest in between workouts.

The watch is said to last for a week in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to six hours in GPS mode with music.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1

INSTANT CAMERA

$199, available today

Do you have too many digital photos on your smartphone that you never see?

For a change, use an instant camera like Fujifilm's Instax Square SQ1, a user-friendly analog camera that creates square-format instant prints.

It comes with automatic exposure, so all you need to do is point and shoot.

There is also a one-touch selfie mode that you activate by rotating the lens to the "selfie" setting. The built-in mirror will help you get that perfect selfie.

GoPro Hero9 Black

ACTION CAMERA

$680

GoPro, the brand synonymous with action cameras, has launched its latest model.

The Hero9 Black comes with a new image sensor that is able to record 5K videos and capture 20-megapixel photos.

It also features a new 1.4-inch front-facing colour display with live previews and a 2.27-inch rear touchscreen display with a touch-zoom feature.

Its HyperSmooth 3.0 technology helps stabilise video recordings with in-camera horizon levelling.

Defunc True Plus

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$129.90

With dual microphones, rotatable bulbs and sport wings, the Defunc True Plus offers great audio clarity and a secure fit for your video-conferencing meetings.

This pair of true wireless in-ear headphones is said to last six hours on a full charge, with the accompanying charging case adding another 29 hours.

Rated at IPX4, it is water-and sweat-resistant enough for you to hit the gym with it.

Thecoopidea Builder Block

USB CHARGER

$129.90

Tired of boring USB charging stations?

Add colour to your work-from-home set-up with Thecoopidea's Builder Block 65W four-port power delivery (PD) charger.

It comes with a Lego-compatible protective silicone sleeve, which you can decorate with Lego bricks (not included) and other accessories to your heart's delight.

It has a 65W (maximum) PD USB-C port for charging laptops such as the Apple MacBook Air, a 18W (maximum) PD USB-C port to charge an iPad Pro, and two USB-A ports for charging two smartphones at once.

Uniq Strova

WATCH BAND FOR APPLE WATCH

$69

If you are looking for a stainless steel band for your new Apple Watch Series 6 without breaking the bank, consider the Uniq Strova.

Despite being a tenth of the price of a similar offering by Apple, Uniq says the Strova band is crafted with sleek fine-brushed finishing from premium stainless steel.

Its slim clasp folds neatly under the band for secure closure.

The band can be adjusted to suit different wrist sizes, with up to 10 removable links. A link adjustment tool is included in the package.

Compiled by Trevor Tan