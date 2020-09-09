New Products

Dyson Digital Slim Fluffy Pro

HOME APPLIANCE

$849

The Digital Slim Fluffy Pro, Dyson's latest cordless stick vacuum cleaner, is 20 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the company's flagship V11 model.

Yet, thanks to its Hyperdymium motor, which spins at up to 120,000 revolutions a minute, the Digital Slim has the same vacuuming power as the V11. Unlike the V11, it comes with a detachable battery that can be changed midway through a cleaning session.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$299, available next Tuesday

Featuring the same 7mm dynamic drivers and transducers as the flagship Momentum True Wireless 2 (MTW2), the CX 400BT true wireless in-ear headphones offer the same soundscape as the MTW2 and are $150 cheaper, but lack the latter's active noise-cancelling feature.

You can tailor the sound with the equaliser setting in the Sennheiser Smart Control app (available for Android and iOS). They support audio codecs such as SBC, AAC and aptX for great sound quality.

Suunto 7

SMARTWATCH

$749

Combining Google's Wear OS smartwatch features with Suunto's sports expertise, the Suunto 7 - which is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 smartwatch chip - is an adventure GPS smartwatch that packs plenty of features.

It has more than 70 sports tracking modes, from running to surfing, and allows access to detailed training insights via its Suunto app.

It also has offline outdoor maps, so you can discover your best training routes without a smartphone or network connectivity.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed

WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET

$209, available this month

Available in black and white, the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is comfortable to wear, with soft-layer memory foam ear pads and reversible suspension headbands.

With 40mm Pro-G drivers and DTS Headphones X 2.0 surround-sound technology, it also offers rich sound quality while allowing you to hear your virtual enemies.

You can personalise the headset's front-facing RGB lighting by selecting from 16.8 million colours.

DJI OM 4

SMARTPHONE GIMBAL

$193

If you love taking photos and videos with your smartphone, check out the DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal.

For one thing, it is easy to use - you can press the record button or pan the smartphone with one hand while keeping the smartphone steady to prevent camera shake.

The gimbal is foldable for easy transportation. It has a battery life of up to 15 hours and even doubles as a portable battery charger.

Acronis True Image 2021

SECURITY SOFTWARE

From $82 (standard version for one PC) If you are working from home, consider bolstering your cyber security with software such as the Acronis True Image 2021.

This personal back-up solution not only backs up important data, but it also has an anti-ransomware feature that is said to stop cyber attacks in real time while automatically restoring affected files.

The latest release adds video-conferencing protection to guard against "Zoom-bombing" and malware injection attacks when one is using video-conferencing apps such as Zoom and WebEx.

Compiled by Trevor Tan