New Products

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550)

GAMING LAPTOP

$6,998

This gaming laptop not only has a 15.6-inch full high-definition display with a refresh rate of up to 300Hz, but it also packs a second 14.1-inch ultra high-definition touchscreen display that sits above the keyboard and can be tilted up to 13 degrees.

Powering the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550) is a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card. It comes with 32GB of system memory.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus

GPS CYCLING COMPUTER

$899

If you cycle to keep fit, check out the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus.

This GPS cycling computer tracks rides, as well as provides turn-by-turn navigation, performance insights and training guidance. Its ClimbPro feature lets you monitor the elevation remaining and grade for each climb when following a route or course. It has a 3.5-inch touchscreen display, which Garmin claims will work even when it is wet or used with gloves.

Linksys MR9600 (AX6000)

WI-FI MESH ROUTER

$499

The Linksys MR9600 (AX6000) dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh router is said to provide coverage of up to 279 sq m - around the size of three four-room flats.

Its Wi-Fi 6 technology enables connectivity for more than 40 devices at the same time, with Wi-Fi speeds of 1.2Gbps (2.4GHz) and 4.8Gbps (5GHz). Its intelligent mesh technology lets users expand their home network by adding other Linksys mesh-compatible devices.

Audeze Penrose

WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET

$489, available next month

Designed with next-generation consoles in mind, the Penrose (for PlayStation 5) and the Penrose X (for Xbox Series X) are equipped with Audeze's patented 100mm planar magnetic drivers.

Featuring lossless low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection, the headset connects to consoles via the included USB dongle.

It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity with mobile devices. In addition, its flexible and detachable microphone is engineered for clear communication so your teammates can hear you clearly in the heat of gaming battles.

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren Edition

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$399

Audio firm Klipsch and Formula 1 racing team McLaren have joined forces to create the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren Edition.

This pair of true wireless in-ear headphones comes with McLaren's hallmark orange accent, while its charging case has a carbon fibre exterior. The package includes a special-edition brand book and a serialised metal card of authenticity. Six pairs of patented Klipsch ear tips and three pairs of ear wings in different sizes, as well as one pair of Comply memory foam ear tips, ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac

VIRTUALISATION SOFTWARE

US$79.99 (S$109) a year for new subscriptions

Need to run Windows-exclusive software on your Mac? Get the Parallels Desktop 16 (PD16) for Mac virtualisation software.

Optimised for Apple's upcoming macOS 11 Big Sur and Windows 10's latest updates, PD16 has more than 30 new features, compared with its predecessor. They include faster graphics performance in DirectX and OpenGL 3, and increased battery life when running in Travel mode. Plus, virtual machines can be set to automatically return unused disk space when shutting down.

Compiled by Trevor Tan