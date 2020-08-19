New Products

Sony WH-1000XM4

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$549

Sony's critically acclaimed wireless over-ear headphones WH-1000XM3 has a successor in the WH-1000XM4.

It retains its predecessor's design, but comes with better active noise cancellation.

The headphones also feature Adaptive Sound Control technology, which can learn to recognise locations you frequently visit, such as your workplace or favourite cafe, to tailor the sound to suit the situation.

Asus ROG Strix G35

GAMING DESKTOP

From $3,998

Looking for a powerful off-the-shelf gaming desktop PC? Consider Asus' ROG Strix G35.

It has the latest 10th-generation 10-core Intel Core i9 processor, high-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card and 32GB of system memory for smooth gameplay and top-notch graphics performance. Furthermore, its chassis is optimised for airflow with wide air vents to prevent overheating.

Logitech MX Vertical

MOUSE

$169

Logitech claims the MX Vertical is its most advanced ergonomic mouse. Unlike conventional mice, it has a vertical design with a 57degree tilt that is said to improve wrist posture. This design, in which you hold the mouse with a handshake-like grip, helps reduce wrist pressure and lower muscle strain.

Further helping to ease hand fatigue is its 4,000 dots-per-inch optical sensor, which, because of its precision, should mean less hand movement for users.

Razer Acari

GAMING MOUSE MAT

$89.90

This gaming mouse mat is said to be optimised for tracking accuracy and responsiveness, thanks to its ultraviolet-light-activated nano-bead surface, which also has an oleophobic coating.

Its rubberised base has a special texture that grips the desk, so you can flick and glide your mouse on the mat with confidence.

Plus, it is thin at 1.95mm thick and perfectly flat to minimise discomfort when your wrist rests or moves along the edge of the mat.

Dell S3221QS

MONITOR

$599, available from tomorrow

Want to up your productivity while working from home? Check out the Dell S3221QS.

It features a 31.5-inch curved display with a 4K resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. It supports 90 and 99 per cent of the DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamuts respectively, so photographers can accurately edit their photos.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 port and three USB ports. It also has dual 5W speakers.

Otterbox Symmetry for Samsung Galaxy Note20 series

PHONE CASE

$64.90

Picking up your pre-ordered Samsung Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra? You might want to get the Otterbox Symmetry phone case to protect your new smartphone.

This thin phone case is said to have undergone 24 different tests and 238 hours of testing by Otterbox for protection against drops and bumps. Its raised screen bumpers help protect the smartphone's display.

Compiled by Trevor Tan