New Products

Samsung Family Hub (RS62T5F04B4/SS)

SMART FRIDGE

$4,399

This is the entry-level model of Samsung's next-generation Family Hub smart fridges. The Family Hub (RS62T5F04B4/SS) features a 21.5-inch touchscreen display for family members to share photos, videos, memos and schedules.

It can also mirror content from connected Samsung TVs and mobile devices, so you can watch YouTube cooking shows in the kitchen.

It doubles as a hub to monitor and control any Samsung SmartThings-compatible products you have at home, such as the QuickDrive washing machine or the PowerBot robot vacuum cleaner.

SuperSolid P27 Pro

GAMING MONITOR

$425

Home-grown monitor brand SuperSolid has launched the P27 Pro, a 27-inch monitor aimed at gamers.

It has an in-plane switching, anti-glare matte display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of one millisecond for lag-free gaming.

It supports the AMD Freesync technology, which reduces screen tearing. It also supports 99 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut for accurate colour reproduction. Its input ports include a DisplayPort 1.2 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and two HDMI 1.4 ports.

Asus Mini PC PN50

MINI DESKTOP PC

From $939

If you are looking for a new PC, but space is tight on your desk, the Asus Mini PC PN50 could be what you need.

It measures 11.5cm by 11.5cm by 4.9cm and weighs 700g - compact and light enough to sit on your palm.

But it packs a punch performance-wise with the latest AMD Ryzen 400 mobile processor, which has Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics. It supports an 8K display at 60Hz or up to four displays with 4K resolution at 60Hz. Plus, it has plenty of ports: two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Razer BlackShark V2

WIRED GAMING HEADSET

$159.90

Razer has launched the successor to its e-sports-centric gaming headset BlackShark.

The BlackShark V2 features Razer's patented Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers, said to deliver clearer mids and highs compared to the previous model.

Its removable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic allows clear communication, while a USB Sound Card enables advanced audio and microphone controls.

Ultra-soft breathable memory foam cushions on the ear cups offer long-wearing comfort and passive noise cancellation. It comes with THX Spatial Audio technology for positional accuracy, so you know where the virtual fire is coming from.

Harman Kardon Fly ANC

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$349

Harman Kardon's Fly ANC wireless over-ear headphones can block out external noise with its active noise cancellation function for up to 20 hours on a full charge.

Its 40mm drivers are said to deliver rich premium sound, while its leather headband and aluminium ear caps offer comfort and style. A hard-sided travelling pouch ensures the headphones are well-protected on the go.

Nikon Z5

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

The Z5 may be the Japanese imaging giant's entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera, but it is no slouch. It has a 24.3-megapixel full-frame image sensor and Nikon's Expeed 6 image processor, and is capable of shutter speeds as fast as 1/8,000th of a second and sensitivity levels of up to ISO 102,400.

It comes with a 273-point hybrid autofocusing (AF) system that automatically switches between focal-plane and phase-detection AF to ensure fast and accurate focusing on subjects. It has two UHS-II SD card slots for extra storage or automatic backup.

Compiled by Trevor Tan