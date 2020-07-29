New Products

Lego Nintendo Entertainment System Building Kit

LEGO SET

$329.90, available Aug 1

For those who grew up playing the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) video game console, which was released in 1983, the Lego NES Building Kit will be a fantastic trip down memory lane.

There are 2,646 pieces for you to build the console, including a controller that comes complete with a connecting cable and plug. It comes with a buildable retro TV that features an 8-bit Mario figure on its screen.

Canon EOS R5

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$6,199 (body only), available on Thursday

If you want to take high-resolution photos but need a compact camera body, consider the Canon EOS R5.

Its 45-megapixel full-frame image sensor approaches the medium-format resolution, so you can produce large prints. Powered by Canon's new Digic X image processor, it can shoot at up to 20 frames per second in full resolution. Its ISO setting goes up to ISO 102,400, while the number of autofocusing (AF) points have increased sevenfold from the original EOS R to 1,053 AF points.

Garmin Instinct Solar

SMARTWATCH

From $629

Garmin's Instinct smartwatch now has a solar panel, which allows it to last up to 24 days in smartwatch mode when used indoors and more than 50 days with sufficient exposure to sunlight. If you switch to the Expedition mode, you can get more than two months of battery life with sufficient solar exposure.

Apart from outdoor activity and health tracking functions, it has Pulse Ox, a feature that measures how well your body is absorbing oxygen.

Razer Huntsman Mini

MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD

$189.90 (Clicky switches), $209.99 (Linear switches)

Razer's Huntsman Mini is the gaming company's smallest and first 60-per-cent keyboard, meaning that it has 60 per cent the number of keys on a full-sized keyboard.

Despite its size, the Huntsmen Mini has all the essential keys for gaming. Functions normally assigned to dedicated keys on a full-sized keyboard are present as secondary functions. More functions or macros can be assigned to any key using the Razer Synapse 3 software. The keyboard is available in two optical mechanical switches: Clicky and Linear.

Samsung 870 QVO

SOLID-STATE DRIVE

$189 (1TB, available Aug 14), $359 (2TB), $729 (4TB), $1,299 (8TB); available Sept 10 for other capacities

With the Samsung 870 QVO solid-state drive (SSD), you no longer have to choose between performance and storage capacity, as it comes with capacities of up to 8TB.

In addition, it offers best-in-class sequential read and write speeds of up to 560MB per second and 530MB per second respectively. It also delivers a 13 per cent improvement in random read speed over its predecessor, the 860 QVO.

Ezviz C3A

SECURITY CAMERA

$200

Looking for a wire-free, battery-operated security camera? Check out the Ezviz C3A, which uses a 5,500mAh rechargeable lithium battery that provides months of usage without recharging. It can be placed anywhere in your house as long as it is within the Wi-Fi range of your home router.

Using the Ezviz mobile app (available on Android and iOS), you can view and talk to whoever is at your door from anywhere as long as you have an Internet connection.

Compiled by Trevor Tan