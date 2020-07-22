New Products

Leica M10-R

DIGITAL RANGEFINDER CAMERA

$12,470 (body only, pre-order at leica-store.sg), available late this month

The Leica M series rangefinder cameras are used by legendary photojournalists such as the late Henri Cartier-Bresson. And the M10-R is the latest model to join this famed series.

It has a 40-megapixel full-frame colour image sensor and Leica's Maestro II image processor for a shooting speed of up to 4.5 frames per second. You can compose photos on either its optical viewfinder or 3-inch one-million-dot touchscreen display.

Ariston Andris2 Top 30 WiFi

HOME APPLIANCE

$489

Storage water heaters take time to heat up water. But Ariston's latest Andris2 Top 30 Wi-Fi smart water storage heater lets you turn it on before you reach home - via its Aqua Ariston Net app (available on Android and iOS).Its patented titanium heating element comes with a lifetime warranty and it is equipped with AG+ Silver Ions technology, which is said to inhibit bacteria growth in its 30-litre water tank.

Ruark R3

WIRELESS MUSIC SYSTEM

$1,299, available in the middle of next month

British luxury audio brand Ruark has launched a new stylish music system with the R3. It features a two-channel Class A-B amplifier inside a compact handcrafted cabinet adorned with a woven-fabric front grille and Oled display.

Cantilever legs subtly angle the R3 upwards to enhance its audio performance. It supports music streaming services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal and Deezer via Wi-Fi. It also comes with a multi-format CD player.

The R3 will be available in rich walnut and soft grey colours.

Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p

WEB CAMERA

$69

Is the built-in camera of your laptop or PC making you look bad during video conference calls? You might want to get a proper Web camera such as the Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p.

This webcam features full high definition resolution, a wide-angle lens for good video quality and built-in microphones for clear communications. It is said to require no drivers and will work when plugged into a PC or Mac computer. A lens cap covers the camera for privacy when it is not in use.

Google Pixel Buds (2020)

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$269

Google has upgraded its true wireless in-ear headphones. The new 2020 version features a hybrid acoustic design, with its ear tips sealing the ears to isolate outside noise while its custom 12mm dynamic drivers deliver a powerful sound.

The Pixel Buds (2020) also feature Adaptive Sound technology, which automatically optimises volume based on environmental noise. It is rated at IPX4, meaning it is resistant to sweat and water splashes.

Lyfro Blast

PORTABLE AIR COOLER

$49.90

Shocked by your utility bills going up due to using too much air-conditioning? You might want to consider the Lyfro Blast portable air cooler.

All you need is to pour water with ice into this device for an instant cool breeze that is 5 deg C colder than the room temperature. It can cool a distance of up to 1.5m from the device. A touch panel allows you to control the speed of the airflow. It also has a built-in ultraviolet lamp that helps to eliminate harmful bacteria and pathogens in the water that you pour in.

Compiled by Trevor Tan