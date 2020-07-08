New Products

Samsung Q950TS QLED 8K TV

TV

From $12,999

The Q950TS QLED 8K TV is the flagship model of Samsung's QLED TV series this year. Available in screen sizes of 65, 75 and 85 inches, it has a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 per cent for an almost bezel-less appearance.

It is also only 15mm thick, allowing it to lay flush against the wall. Yet, it still features surround sound and 8K resolution powered by Samsung's latest processor.

Aftershock Apex 15R Lite

GAMING LAPTOP

From $1,715, available this month

The Apex 15R Lite is Aftershock's first slim-type 15.6-inch laptop to feature AMD's new 4000 series Ryzen processors. It utilises the Ryzen 7 4800H eight-core processor as well as Nvidia's powerful RTX 2060 graphics processing unit with up to 32GB of system memory and 4TB of combined flash storage.

Despite its powerhouse credentials, it weighs just 1.93kg -light for a gaming laptop of its size.

Vivo V19

SMARTPHONE

$599

If you love taking selfies, check out the Vivo V19 smartphone. It comes with a front-facing dual-camera system comprising a 32-megapixel (MP) main camera and an 8MP super-wide-angle camera, allowing you to squeeze plenty of background into your selfie shots.

In addition, with a rear quad-camera system featuring an 8MP super-wide-angle camera, a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, this 6.44-inch Android smartphone will also be able to satisfy your everyday photography needs.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini

GAMING MOUSE

$83.90

If you find the typical gaming mouse too large to grip comfortably, Razer's DeathAdder V2 Mini could be for you.

It retains the DeathAdder V2's ergonomic right-hand design but is 13mm shorter and 20g lighter. It comes with Razer's iconic optical mouse switches - rated to last up to 70 million clicks - and an 8,500-dots-per-inch optical sensor for precise mouse movement.

It has a set of sweat-absorbent anti-slip grip tape that can be applied to the top mouse buttons and sides for enhanced handling.

Creative BT-W3

BLUETOOTH AUDIO TRANSMITTER

$59

With the Creative BT-W3, you can use your Bluetooth headphones with your Sony PS4 or Nintendo Switch gaming console.

This USB Bluetooth 5.0 audio transmitter supports premium audio codecs like aptX Low Latency and aptX HD and has a switch that lets you toggle through the various codec options. It connects via the USB-C port and comes with a USB-C-to-USB-A adaptor. Also included is a handy 3.5mm analogue microphone for voice chat support.

Epson EcoTank L14150

ALL-IN-ONE PRINTER

$799

Need an all-in-one (AIO) printer for your home? Consider Epson's latest EcoTank L14150 AIO, a wireless printer that is able to print, copy, scan and fax.

It offers scan and copy functions for both legal and folio sizes on its flatbed, and supports A3 simplex printing using its rear paper feed slot. Its four ink tanks offer a page yield of up to 7,500 A4 monochrome printouts or 6,000 A4 colour printouts.

Compiled by Trevor Tan