New Products

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition

SMARTPHONE

$1,598, available from July 9

Fans of South Korean boy band BTS, rejoice - Samsung will be releasing a BTS Edition of its flagship Galaxy S20+ smartphone this month.

This special-edition S20+ has a purple rear with the BTS logo and pre-installed BTS-inspired themes. Included are decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalise the S20+, as well as photo cards featuring BTS members.

ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401)

GAMING LAPTOP

$2,498

Looking for a portable gaming laptop? Consider Asus' ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401).

Its magnesium-aluminium chassis weighs just 1.7kg and measures 17.9mm thick. Yet, it packs a 14-inch full high-definition display with 120Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 16GB of system memory and 1TB of flash storage. Its customisable lid has 1,215 mini LED lights.

Creative Sxfi Trio

IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$199

As its name suggests, this pair of in-ear headphones uses three drivers - two precision balanced armature drivers and a bio-cellulose driver - in each earbud to achieve high-fidelity audio.

It has Creative's latest Super X-Fi (Sxfi) Gen2 3D sound technology, which allows the wearer to enjoy personalised surround sound.

The Sxfi Trio is fitted with a custom-designed Kevlar USB-C cable for connecting to Android smartphones, PCs and laptops.

BenQ GS2

WIRELESS PORTABLE PROJECTOR

$849 (before GST)

Designed for family use, the cube-shaped BenQ GS2 is a wireless portable projector that weighs only 1.6kg and measures just 13.9cm by 14.4cm by 13.9cm. Yet, it can project 720p images at up to 80 inches with a maximum brightness of 500 lumens.

It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, as well as an array of ports including an HDMI 1.4 port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm jack.

Arlo Video Doorbell

HOME APPLIANCE

$279

Unlike conventional doorbell cameras, the Arlo Video Doorbell is able to make video calls and send out personalised alerts when it detects packages and people.

It captures footage in the square aspect ratio and with a 180-degree diagonal field of view, so you can see packages placed on the ground and have a full view of visitors.

The doorbell also features HD resolution image quality with two-way audio for you to simultaneously see and speak to visitors.

Vanguard Vault Pro

ULTRA-VIOLET SANITISER BOX

$79

Ensure your smartphone, smartwatch and other gadgets are regularly sanitised with the Vanguard Vault Pro.

This rectangular ultra-violet (UV) sanitiser box comes with three internal UV tubes. They ensure all sides of your gadgets are exposed to UV rays, so as to kill off surface germs and bacteria within eight minutes.

A safety sensor automatically stops the sanitisation process when the top lid - which doubles as a wireless charger - is opened.

Compiled by Trevor Tan