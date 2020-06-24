New Products

Leica D-Lux 7 Black

PROSUMER COMPACT CAMERA

$1,870

Street photographers prefer their cameras stealthy. That is why Leica has released an all-black version of its D-Lux 7 compact camera.

It retains everything from the silver model, such as the 17-megapixel Four Thirds image sensor, Leica DC Vario-Summilux 24-75 mm f/1.7-2.8 lens, 1.24-million-dot touchscreen display and 2.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder. All these come in a compact and lightweight 403g body that street photographers can take around effortlessly and inconspicuously.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX425)

ULTRABOOK

From $1,398

The Asus ZenBook 14 (UX425) ultra-portable laptop has an all-metal chassis that weighs only 1.17kg and measures just 13.9mm thick.

Despite its svelte build, this 14-inch Ultrabook packs plenty of ports, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port and a microSD card reader. Its trackpad doubles as an integrated LED-illuminated full-size numeric keypad that you can turn off.

It comes with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processor, 8GB system memory, up to 1TB flash storage and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Prism+ PG240

GAMING MONITOR

$339

Looking for a gaming monitor that does it all? Consider the Prism+ PG240.

This e-sports-grade gaming monitor has a 24-inch full high-definition in-plane switching display, a 1-millisecond response time and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, as well as a 125 per cent sRGB colour gamut and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio for photo or video editing. It can be rotated to portrait orientation to better suit programmers, developers and writers' needs.

Razer Kishi

UNIVERSAL GAMING CONTROLLER FOR ANDROID

$129.90

Razer is offering mobile gamers the precision of physical, console-like controls with Kishi, a universal gaming controller for Android smartphones.

It has two clickable thumb-sticks, an eight-way directional pad, multi-functional buttons, two analog triggers and two bumper buttons. It can be adjusted to fit most Android smartphones with a USB-C port.

Ruhens Classic Air Purifier (WHA500)

HOME APPLIANCE

$854.93

Pandemic or not, it is essential to have clean air at home. This is where the Ruhens Classic Air Purifier (WHA500) comes in.

It has a four-stage air purification system that comprises four filters. The pre-filter traps large particles such as hair and dog fur, the anti-allergy filter catches airborne allergy-causing particles, the deodorisation filter traps unpleasant odours and the Hepa (highefficiency particulate air) filter traps microscopic particles, including bacteria and tobacco smoke.

Energea Stera360

ULTRA-VIOLET SANITISER BOX

$89

Sanitise your smartphone, smartwatch and other gadgets with the Energea Stera360.

This rectangular-shaped ultra-violet (UV) sanitiser box uses nine UV LED lights to sanitise gadgets in one or five minutes at a time. At 4cm tall, it offers more space than most of its competitors. Its top lid doubles as a wireless charging pad to charge your smartphone.

Compiled by Trevor Tan