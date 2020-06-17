New Products

Lenovo Legion 7i

GAMING LAPTOP

From $3,999, available next month

The 7i is the new flagship model of Lenovo's Legion gaming laptops.

Finished in a sleek all-metal chassis, it features a 15-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, processor options of up to the 10th-generation Intel Core i9, graphics processing unit options of up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, system memory of up to 32GB DDR4 and flash storage of up to 2TB.

Logitech G915 TKL

MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD

$349

Tenkeyless (TKL) mechanical gaming keyboards such as the new Logitech G915 TKL, have smaller footprints, which makes them ideal for tight desktop spaces.

The G915 TKL features Logitech G's Lightspeed wireless technology for ultra-low latency, and LightSync RGB lighting for reactive lighting effects. Its low-profile mechanical GL Switches are said to have faster actuation and provide a more comfortable typing experience. There are three types of such switches - linear, clicky and tactile - to choose from.

Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy+

CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER

$599

As its Slim moniker implies, the Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy+ features a new soft roller cleaner head that is 40 per smaller and lighter than its predecessor.

This new cleaner head also enables it to get into the tight spaces of Singapore's small flats to capture fine dust that other vacuum cleaners might leave behind.

Its filtration system is said to capture 99.97 per cent of 0.3micron-sized dust and dirt. It also has a dirt ejector that lets users empty its bin with a simple pull of a lever.

Brydge Pro+

IPAD PRO KEYBOARD CASE

$369 (11-inch version), $399 (12.9-inch version)

Shocked by the hefty price tag of Apple's keyboard case for its iPad Pro tablets? Consider the Brydge Pro+ instead.

This Bluetooth keyboard case features an oversized trackpad and a dedicated row of function keys for easy access to the media, volume and display brightness controls of the iPad Pro. Its patented hinge provides viewing angles from zero to 180 degrees, while the snap-on magnetic cover protects the back of the tablet from scratches.

Kyla Smart Light Switch

SMART LIGHT SWITCH

$59.90 (one-gang), $65.90 (two-gang), $69.90 (three-gang)

Kyla, a smart home brand by local tech company Aztech, has launched a new smart light switch series.

It features a Live Wire design that eliminates the need for neutral electrical wires, thereby offering a fuss-free installation process.

When the switch is installed, users can control the lights from their smartphones via the Kyla app (available on Android and iOS), enabling them to perform tasks such as scheduling the lights to turn on or off at certain times. The switches are also compatible with Google Home Nest products.

Realme 6i

SMARTPHONE

$269

Despite its affordable price tag, the Realme 6i smartphone is packed with features, including a MediaTek Hello G80 speedy octa-core processor and a Mali G52 graphics processor.

This 6.5-inch Android smartphone packs a rear quad-camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel (MP) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP ultra-macro camera. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery - equivalent to the capacity of a normal battery pack - for long battery life.

Compiled by Trevor Tan