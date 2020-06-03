New Products

Huawei MateBook 13

ULTRABOOK

$1,598, available from June 8

The Huawei MateBook 13 has a 13-inch touchscreen display (2,160 x 1,440 pixels) with a 3:2 aspect-ratio, a super-thin 4.4mm bezel and 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut.

The ultrabook features the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 Comet Lake processor, an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics processing unit, 16GB of system memory and 512GB of flash storage.

It weighs a mere 1.3kg and measures 1.5cm at its thickest.

Sony Xperia 10 II

SMARTPHONE

$569

Sony's new mid-range smartphone Xperia 10 II features a 6-inch Oled screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 that allows two screens to be opened at the same time for multitasking. It also supports high-resolution audio.

Its rear triple-camera system comprises an 8-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. This Android smartphone is available in black, grey, green and blue.

Samsung Odyssey G7

GAMING MONITOR

$1,119 (27-inch, available from June 22), $1,349 (32-inch, available from July 13)

The Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is one of the first monitors to have a 1000R curvature - said to be deep enough to fill up a user's entire field of view.

Its Qled display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) uses Samsung's Quantum Dot technology for accurate colour reproduction with no burn-in.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

TABLET

From $648, available from June 18

Microsoft's latest Surface Go 2 Windows 10 tablet has a large 10.5-inch touchscreen display and features up to the eighth-generation Intel Core M processor.

It also has a dual-microphone for better voice clarity and a 5MP front-facing camera to boost video-conferencing quality.

Attach the optional Surface Go Type Cover ($198) to the tablet and you get a laptop.

You can choose between the Wi-Fi-only and 4G LTE options. It will be available in silver, black, red and blue.

Sonos Sub (Gen 3)

WIRELESS SUB-WOOFER

$1,149, available from June 10

The Sonos Sub (Gen 3) is a wireless sub-woofer that features two force-cancelling drivers to eliminate vibration and rattle for powerful, distortion-free bass.

It takes over the bass output of the home theatre set-up it is connected to, thus freeing up existing speakers to deliver better highs.

Setting it up is easy too. Bring your smartphone near to it and your home Wi-Fi credentials will be securely transferred to it using Near Field Communication technology.

Panasonic RZ-S500W

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$349, available this month

The Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless in-ear headphones come with a pair of 8mm drivers - one on each earbud-while its micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones minimise noise for clear calls.

It also has active noise cancellation technology with 50 levels of adjustment, as well as an Ambient Noise mode that lets you hear your surroundings while listening to music.

Compiled by Trevor Tan