New Products

Alienware m17 R3

GAMING LAPTOP

From $3,899

The Alienware m17 R3 gaming laptop features Alienware's new Cryo-tech cooling design, which is said to be able to keep the laptop's temperature down while maintaining its high performance.

Armed with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core H-series mobile processor (the i9-10980HK), the laptop can be overclocked for better responsiveness and gameplay. Furthermore, it features the premium Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-P graphics processing unit for optimal graphics performance.

Huawei Y6p

SMARTPHONE

$218

Looking for an affordable smartphone with long battery life? Consider Huawei's new Y6p. This 6.3-inch smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery for up to 32 hours of video playback on a full charge.

Its affordable price tag also includes a rear triple-camera system consisting of a 14-megapixel (MP) main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. The Y6p is available here in black and purple options.

JBL Quantum Duo

GAMING SPEAKERS

$269

Playing video games to kill time during the circuit breaker? Use JBL's latest gaming speakers Quantum Duo to heighten the experience.

Combining JBL's proprietary surround sound technology with Dolby Digital technology, this pair of PC gaming speakers lets you pinpoint the direction of incoming bullets or hear enemies creeping up from behind. Plus, the speakers come with lighting effects with a variety of colour options and lighting patterns.

Astell&Kern A&norma SR25

PORTABLE AUDIO PLAYER

$1,099

This luxury portable audio player packs premium features, including two Cirrus Logic 43198 MasterClass digital-to-analogue converters, a quad-core processor and LDAC Bluetooth support - a first for Astell&Kern - to let users stream wirelessly 24-bit high-resolution audio to compatible speakers or headphones.

The player also looks good with its aluminium body, machined volume wheel and 3.6-inch touchscreen display.

Jabra Evolve2 85

PROFESSIONAL HEADSET

$707

The Evolve2 85 is the flagship model of Jabra's latest professional headset line-up, which is designed for work use. This wireless headset features digital hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), said to suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies compared with other types of ANC technology.

In addition, it comes with 10 microphones - two in the integrated boom arm and eight in the ear cups - for crystal-clear call quality. Battery life is said to go up to 37 hours, which should last multiple video-conferencing calls through a work week.

CleanAire

PORTABLE AIR PURIFIER

$149

Created by lighting technology company NVC International, the CleanAire is a two-in-one cylindrical portable air purifier that combines ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light and ozone sterilisation - a first for such a portable device, according to its maker.

The UV-C light source is concealed at the device's side to ensure user safety, while the ozone generator is said to be able to bypass shielded areas and obstacles.

It requires a sterilisation time of 30 minutes and has an effective range of 2 sq m.

Compiled by Trevor Tan