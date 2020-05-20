New Products

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

LAPTOP

From $3,449

The latest version of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon business laptop series comes with Intel's 10th-generation Core i5 or i7 processors with Wi-Fi 6 high-speed connectivity support.

Its 14-inch display offers various options, including 4K resolution and a brightness level of up to 500 nits. It retains the series' famed carbon-fibre chassis and weighs a mere 1.09kg. Battery life is said to go up to 18 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

TABLET

$598

The Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an affordable Wi-Fi-only Android tablet with a 10.4-inch display and 128GB of storage. It comes with an S Pen stylus, which has improved latency, and its 0.7mm pen tip is said to deliver greater precision for note-taking and drawing.

JBL Live 300TWS

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$219

If you are looking for a pair of true wireless in-ear headphones that is easy on your pocket, the JBL Live 300TWS might fit the bill.

Its $219 price tag includes plenty of features, including IPX5 water-resistance, built-in dual microphones for calls and up to six hours of playback time, with its charging case adding another 14 hours. It also features TalkTru technology, in which speech is amplified with the touch of a button, making it easy to chat with friends.

Sony WH-CH710N

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$249, available this month

Sony's latest wireless over-ear headphones, the WH-CH710N, do not merely have active noise cancellation. They have artificial intelligence noise cancellation (AINC), which is said to constantly analyse ambient noise to automatically select the most effective noise-cancelling mode for the user's surroundings.

Battery life is rated at up to 35 hours of audio playback.

Sonos Arc

SMART SOUNDBAR

$1,499, available June 10

Armed with 11 Class-D digital amplifiers - including two for 3D audio - and eight woofers, the Sonos Arc smart soundbar is said to deliver an ultra-wide soundstage with impressive bass, clarity, details and depth.

Four far-field microphones - featuring advanced beam forming and multi-channel echo cancellation technologies - make it easy to activate voice assistants such as Google Assistant. The soundbar also supports Apple AirPlay 2, letting you stream music from iOS devices.

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini

MECHANICAL KEYBOARD

$179

Kingston's gaming brand HyperX and keyboard maker DuckyChannel have joined forces to create a limited-edition 60 per cent form-factor mechanical keyboard called the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini.

It has HyperX's red linear mechanical switches, which have a durability rating of 80 million clicks. It also features DuckyChannel's One 2 Mini keyboard design and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) double-shot seamless keycaps. PBT keycaps are said to be more durable than conventional ones.

With 3,700 units available worldwide, this keyboard comes with a unique edition number laser-etched on its base.

Compiled by Trevor Tan