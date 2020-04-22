New Products

Realme 6 Pro

SMARTPHONE

$499

This is the first smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Realme to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 720G, a processor designed to be both powerful and energy-efficient for mobile gamers.

The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate for enhanced visual experience.

Its rear quad-camera system comprises a 64-megapixel (MP) wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto camera and a 2MP macro camera. Its dual front-facing camera system has a 16MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$449

Using 7mm dynamic drivers designed and made in Germany, Sennheiser's latest true wireless in-ear headphones, the Momentum True Wireless 2, are said to deliver deep bass, natural mids and detailed trebles.

They come with active noise cancellation that is complemented by the earbuds' passive noise isolation. Battery life is rated at seven hours and goes up to 28 hours by using the charging case.

JBL Quantum One

GAMING HEADSET

$369, available next month

The Quantum One, JBL's flagship wired gaming headset, comes with the company's QuantumSphere 360 sound technology and integrated head-tracking sensors for virtual surround sound.

It also features Hi-Res-certified 50mm neodymium drivers tuned specifically for gaming, as well as active noise cancellation to let you focus on your virtual battles. Its detachable echo-cancelling boom microphone ensures teammates can hear you loud and clear.

Aftershock Forge 15 Red

GAMING LAPTOP

From $1,685

The Forge 15 Red is the first gaming laptop by local PC-maker Aftershock to be powered by an AMD desktop-class processor. Using a desktop AMD B450 motherboard, it supports up to AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X processor.

Its desktop-grade motherboard means you can upgrade to a faster processor in the future. Furthermore, this 15.6-inch laptop can be configured with Nvidia's RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 graphics processing unit for top-of-the-line graphics performance. It accommodates up to 32GB of system memory and up to 4TB of flash storage.

Samyang AF 75mm f/1.8 FE

LENS

$599, available from Monday

Looking for a portrait lens for your Sony full-frame mirrorless camera? Consider Samyang's new AF 75mm f/1.8 FE lens.

The lens has 10 glass elements in nine groups, including three extra-low dispersion and two high-refractive elements, to create pictures with incredible sharpness, low chromatic aberration and minimal distortion, according to its maker. Its large f/1.8 aperture allows for great depth of field, or bokeh effect. And it is compact and weighs only 230g.

Uniq Surge Mini

DESKTOP CHARGING STATION

$119, available end of this month

Charge your laptop, smartphone and other mobile devices simultaneously. The Uniq Surge Mini desktop charging station comes with two USB-C power delivery ports, with one providing 100W and the other 18W, as well as two 18W USB-A charging ports. You can charge a USB-C laptop, such as an Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro, and three other mobile devices at the same time.

