New Products

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock

EXTERNAL HARD DRIVE

$529

If your gaming PC is running out of storage space, consider getting the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock. It comes with a 3.5-inch 4TB hard drive and has a solid-state drive (SSD) slot for optional SSD upgrade.

It connects to a gaming PC or laptop via its Thunderbolt 3 port. It also has a Thunderbolt 3 accessory port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a microphone jack, four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and a USB 3.1 charging port for your connectivity needs.

Philips OLED 804 TV

SMART TV

$4,099 (55-inch), $6,299 (65-inch)

The Philips OLED 804 TV is said to offer rich natural colours and exquisite details in both the dark and bright parts of the screen. This 4K UHD TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR+ formats for a cinematic experience.

It comes with Philips' Ambilight technology, which uses LEDs around and behind the TV to create glow that matches the colour of the content displayed. It runs on Android OS TV with built-in Google Assistant and ChromeCast, making it easy to stream your favourite shows.

LG 29WL500-B

MONITOR

$329

The new LG 29WL500-B 29-inch monitor has a 21:9 (2,560 x 1,080p) in-plane switching panel that provides a wide viewing angle without colour shift. It supports 99 per cent of sRGB colour gamut for accurate colour reproduction. Plus, its OnScreen Control feature lets you toggle among different split display configurations.

Uniq Transforma Rigor Pro

IPAD PRO CASE

$39.90 (for 11-inch model), $59.90 (for 12.9-inch model)

Designed for the latest iPad Pro (2020) tablets, the Uniq Transforma Rigor Pro case comes with protective side bumpers that incorporate an integrated holder for the Apple Pencil stylus.

An origami-like flap protects the tablet's display when closed and opens up into a stand that props the tablet in either the portrait or landscape orientation.

Aukey PB-Y24 Sprint Ultra 26800

POWER BANK

$159

The Aukey PB-Y24 Sprint Ultra 26800 is a high-capacity 26,800mAh power bank with a 65W power delivery output. It offers charging speeds equal to wall chargers and can charge some laptops. It has one USB-C input/output port, one USB-C output port and a USB-A output port, so you can charge up to three devices at the same time.

iOttie One Touch Wireless 2

SMARTPHONE CAR MOUNT

$89.90

Charge your smartphone while driving with the iOttie One Touch Wireless 2 smartphone car mount. Its one-touch mechanism allows you to easily mount the smartphone, while its arm extends up to 21cm long and pivots along a 225-degree arc for an optimal viewing angle.

It offers 10W wireless charging for Android smartphones and 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones.

Compiled by Trevor Tan